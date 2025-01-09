Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) (“Brookfield Asset Management”) today announced it has received the requisite approval for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid providing the option to purchase up to 37,123,295 Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Class A Shares”), representing approximately 10% of the public float of Brookfield Asset Management’s outstanding Class A Shares. Purchases under the bid will be made on the open market through the facilities of the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), and/or alternative trading systems. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from January 13, 2025 to January 12, 2026, or an earlier date should Brookfield Asset Management complete its purchases. Brookfield Asset Management will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any Class A Shares purchased or such other price as may be permitted.

As at December 31, 2024, the number of Class A Shares issued and outstanding totaled 443,135,746 of which 371,232,957 shares represented the public float. The maximum daily purchase on the TSX under this bid will be 251,030 Class A Shares, which is 25% of 1,004,122 (the average daily trading volume for Class A Shares on the TSX for the six-months ended December 31, 2024).

Of the 34,605,494 Class A Shares approved for purchase under Brookfield Asset Management’s prior normal course issuer bid that commenced on January 11, 2024 and will expire on January 10, 2025, Brookfield Asset Management has not made any purchases of its Class A Shares as of January 6, 2025.

Brookfield Asset Management is renewing its normal course issuer bid to retain the option to acquire its Class A Shares where this aligns with its investment and capital allocation strategies. All Class A Shares acquired by Brookfield Asset Management under this bid will be cancelled and/or purchased by a non-independent trustee pursuant to the terms of Brookfield Asset Management’s long-term incentive plans.

Brookfield Asset Management also announced that it has entered into an automatic purchase plan in relation to the normal course issuer bid. The automatic purchase plan allows for the potential purchase of Class A Shares during the term of the normal course issuer bid, subject to certain trading parameters, at times when Brookfield Asset Management ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading black-out period, insider trading rules or otherwise. Outside of these periods, Class A Shares will be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion and in compliance with applicable law.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

