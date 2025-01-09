Eterna Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Dr. Elena Ratner to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eterna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), a leader in cell therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Elena Ratner, M.D., M.B.A, to the Board of Directors.

Dr. Ratner will spearhead the strategic direction of Eterna’s efforts to combat ovarian cancer, leveraging her extensive expertise in obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences. Under her leadership, the company aims to accelerate advancements in innovative therapies targeting these high-priority areas in women's health. This direction is bolstered by Eterna’s recent collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center. Announced last month, the partnership underscores Eterna's commitment to groundbreaking research in women’s health , focusing on the development of novel approaches to improve outcomes for patients affected by ovarian and breast cancers.

“I’m excited to join Eterna and contribute my passion for fighting ovarian cancer to the company’s inspiring mission,” said Dr. Ratner. “Treating ovarian cancer is extremely challenging, as it is often resistant to treatment and has a high rate of recurrence. Eterna’s scientific data has been very impressive and shows a lot of promise. I’m eager to work closely with the team to advance ERNA-101 in ovarian cancer.”

ERNA-101 is a cell therapy that enhances the immune system's response against tumors, improving immune cell infiltration and activation.

“Dr. Ratner is widely recognized as a trailblazer in ovarian cancer research and treatment, with a reputation for groundbreaking contributions that have advanced the field,” said James Bristol, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board at Eterna Therapeutics. “Her unparalleled expertise and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and deliver transformative solutions for patients.”

Dr. Ratner serves as a Professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at Yale University School of Medicine . She is involved in many research initiatives to develop new targeted drugs for ovarian cancer, as well as research on reversing chemotherapy resistance in ovarian and uterine cancers. She also serves as the Director of the Discovery to Cure Early Ovarian Cancer Detection program. She is the recipient of many awards, including the 2024 David and Cindy Leffell Clinical Excellence Award and the 2015 Yale Cancer Center Award for Clinical Excellence.

