Impact Modifiers Global Market Outlook 2025 - Automotive Sector Drives 5.7% CAGR in Impact Modifiers

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact Modifiers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Impact Modifiers Market was valued at USD 2024 in 5 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 2029 by 6.9 Billion, rising at a CAGR of 5.70%.
The report analyzes the types, applications and end-use industries for impact modifiers. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
In the report, the global market for impact modifiers is segmented by:
- Type (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, acrylic impact modifiers, acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, methacrylate-butadiene-styrene, ethylene propylene diene monomer, chlorinated polyethylene).
- Application (PVC, nylon, PBT, engineering plastics).
- End use (packaging, construction, consumer goods, automotive).
- Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa).
Report Scope
- Analyses of trends in the global market for impact modifiers, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis by resin type, application, end-use industry and region/country
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- Analysis of patent activity, including key granted and published patents
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Profiles of leading companies:
- 3M
- Arkema
- BASF
- DOW
- Evonik Industries
- Kaneka
- Lanxess
- LG Chem
- Mitsubishi Chemical Group
- Mitsui Chemicals
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|87
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$6.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Factors Affecting the Selection of an Impact Modifier
- Importance of Impact Modifiers
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Necessity of Engineering Plastics
- Use in the Automotive Sector
- Restraints
- Highly Regulated Impact Modifier Industry
- Restrictions on PVC Products
- Opportunity
- Development of Green Impact Modifiers for Bio-plastics
- Challenges
- Compatibility Issues
- Competition from Substitutes
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Bodies Overseeing the Impact Modifier Industry
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- New Technologies
- Sustainable Biodegradable Impact Modifiers for Packaging
- Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6 Supply Chain of the Impact Modifier Industry
- Supply Chain of the Impact Modifier Industry
Chapter 7 Market Segment Analysis
- Market Analysis, by Type
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Acrylic Impact Modifiers (AIM)
- Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)
- Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA)
- Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
- Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE)
- Other Impact Modifiers
- Market Analysis, by Application
- PVC
- Engineering Plastics
- Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
- Nylon
- Other Applications
- Market Analysis, by End-Use Industry
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Construction
- Consumer Goods
- Other End-Use Industries
- Market Analysis, by Region
Company Profiles
- 3M
- Arkema
- BASF
- DOW
- Evonik Industries
- Kaneka
- Lanxess
- LG Chem
- Mitsubishi Chemical Group
- Mitsui Chemicals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8h0cj7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment