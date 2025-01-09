Impact Modifiers Global Market Outlook 2025 - Automotive Sector Drives 5.7% CAGR in Impact Modifiers

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact Modifiers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Impact Modifiers Market was valued at USD 2024 in 5 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 2029 by 6.9 Billion, rising at a CAGR of 5.70%.

The report analyzes the types, applications and end-use industries for impact modifiers. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

In the report, the global market for impact modifiers is segmented by:

Type (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, acrylic impact modifiers, acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, methacrylate-butadiene-styrene, ethylene propylene diene monomer, chlorinated polyethylene).

Application (PVC, nylon, PBT, engineering plastics).

End use (packaging, construction, consumer goods, automotive).

Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Report Scope

Analyses of trends in the global market for impact modifiers, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis by resin type, application, end-use industry and region/country

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Analysis of patent activity, including key granted and published patents

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Profiles of leading companies: 3M Arkema BASF DOW Evonik Industries Kaneka Lanxess LG Chem Mitsubishi Chemical Group Mitsui Chemicals



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Factors Affecting the Selection of an Impact Modifier

Importance of Impact Modifiers

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Drivers Necessity of Engineering Plastics Use in the Automotive Sector

Restraints Highly Regulated Impact Modifier Industry Restrictions on PVC Products

Opportunity Development of Green Impact Modifiers for Bio-plastics

Challenges Compatibility Issues Competition from Substitutes



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies Overseeing the Impact Modifier Industry

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

New Technologies

Sustainable Biodegradable Impact Modifiers for Packaging

Pricing Analysis

Chapter 6 Supply Chain of the Impact Modifier Industry

Supply Chain of the Impact Modifier Industry

Chapter 7 Market Segment Analysis

Market Analysis, by Type Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Acrylic Impact Modifiers (AIM) Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS) Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE) Other Impact Modifiers

Market Analysis, by Application PVC Engineering Plastics Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Nylon Other Applications

Market Analysis, by End-Use Industry Packaging Automotive Construction Consumer Goods Other End-Use Industries

Market Analysis, by Region

Company Profiles

3M

Arkema

BASF

DOW

Evonik Industries

Kaneka

Lanxess

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsui Chemicals

