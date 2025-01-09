A Fresh Spin: The Human Bean Unveils New Shaken Espresso Drinks

Medford, OR, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Bean is kicking off the new year with an exciting addition to its beverage lineup — artfully-crafted Iced Shaken Espresso drinks. Available starting January 1, these ice-cold beverages combine rich espresso with the season’s favorite flavors and dairy options, all spun to perfection for a light, airy experience.

This new category of beverages caters to a new-year desire for refreshing and light coffee options. Using a special spinning technique that creates a remarkably smooth and consistent texture, these drinks stand apart from traditional iced coffee offerings.

"We're excited to introduce these shaken espresso drinks as a delicious way for our customers to start their 2025 journey," says Scott Anderson, chief operating officer of The Human Bean. "They deliver a lighter option that doesn't compromise on taste, so our customers can shake things up confidently in the new year."

The featured Iced Shaken Espresso drinks include:

Caramel Hazelnut + Oat Milk Shaken Espresso

A sophisticated blend of velvety caramel and earthy hazelnuts, complemented by cold, creamy oat milk.

Mexi-Oat Shaken Espresso

A vibrant combination of rich dark cocoa and smooth brown sugar, featuring a warming hint of cinnamon — a perfect balance of cozy comfort and zest.

These innovative shaken espresso drinks will be available on The Human Bean menus nationwide starting in January. Customers are encouraged to try their other favorite drinks “shaken” with milk alternatives and flavors of their choice. During the month of January, users of The Human Bean rewards app will also receive $1 off their order from 3pm to close every Monday, starting January 6, 2025.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 23 states.

