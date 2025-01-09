IoT MVNO Market Projected to Reach USD 14.26 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Strong Growth and Technological Advancements | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT MVNO Market Size Analysis:

“The IoT MVNO Market was valued at USD 3.09 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.26 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.59% from 2024 to 2032.”

Growth of the IoT MVNO Market and Emerging Opportunities

As the adoption of IoT devices across all industries by both businesses and consumers continues to gain momentum, the IoT MVNO market is also growing fast. The rising need for dependable and affordable connectivity is forcing MVNOs to make use of available mobile networks to provide IoT services. Coupled with the world's wide rollout of 5G, this market is destined to keep expanding. With 1.76 billion 5G connections worldwide at year-end 2023, and Deutsche Telekom's new push in Brazil, MVNOs are getting increasingly important as a way of connecting the varied devices and systems.

As IoT applications grow, MVNOs are targeting sectors such as healthcare, transportation, agriculture, and logistics with scalable and flexible connectivity solutions. These solutions have minimal power consumption, high reliability, and enhanced security features. The continued innovation in 5G and edge computing will open further doors for MVNOs to advance and fortify their role in delivering full, end-to-end connectivity while offering expansion into new areas such as data analytics and device management.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

KDDI (IoT Worldwide Architecture, KDDI IoT Connect Air)

KORE Wireless (ConnectivityPro, Position Logic)

Sierra Wireless (AirVantage IoT Platform, Octave Edge-to-Cloud Solution)

Twilio (Twilio IoT SIM, Twilio Wireless Super SIM)

Asahi Net (Asahi Net LTE, Asahi Net WiMAX)

Telit (Telit OneEdge, Telit deviceWISE IoT Platform)

BICS (SIM for Things, Global IoT Connectivity)

Lycamobile (Lycamobile IoT SIM, M2M Connectivity Solutions)

Wireless Logic (SIMPro Management Platform, NetPro Connectivity)

Truphone (Truphone IoT Connectivity, eSIM for IoT)

Aeris Communications (Aeris Fusion IoT Network, Aeris Mobility Suite)

Cubic Telecom (Pace Connectivity Management, PLXOR IoT Platform)

Hologram (Hologram SIM Card, Hologram Dashboard)

1NCE (1NCE IoT Flat Rate, 1NCE Connectivity Management Platform)

1OT (1OT SIM Card, 1OT Terminal Management Platform)

Soracom (Soracom Air SIM, Soracom Beam)

Onomondo (Onomondo IoT SIM, Onomondo Connectivity Platform)

China Telecom (China Telecom IoT Open Platform, eSurfing IoT Connectivity)

KPN (KPN Things, KPN IoT Connectivity)

AT&T (AT&T Control Center, AT&T IoT Data Plans)

T-Mobile US (T-Mobile IoT SIM, T-Mobile Control Center)

NTT Communications (Enterprise Cloud for IoT, IoT Platform "Things Cloud")

Verizon (Verizon ThingSpace, Verizon IoT SIM)

Telstra (Telstra IoT Connectivity, Telstra Track and Monitor)

Orange S.A. (Orange Live Objects, Orange IoT Connect)

Iliad (Free Pro IoT Solutions, Iliad IoT Connectivity)

Proximus (Proximus MyThings, Proximus IoT Network)

Bouygues Telecom (Bouygues Telecom Objenious, IoT Connect)

Deutsche Telekom (Cloud of Things, IoT Solution Builder)

Vodafone Group (Vodafone IoT Connectivity, Vodafone IoT Platform)

Swisscom (Swisscom IoT Connectivity, Swisscom Low Power Network)

DataXoom (DataXoom IoT Data Plans, DataXoom SIM Management)

DISH Wireless L.L.C (DISH IoT Network, DISH Smart 5G)

TRACFONE (Tracfone IoT SIM, Tracfone Wireless Data Plans)

Lebara (Lebara IoT SIM, M2M Connectivity Solutions)

FRiENDi (FRiENDi IoT SIM, M2M Data Plans)

Tesco Mobile (Tesco Mobile IoT SIM, M2M Connectivity Services)

IoT MVNO Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.09 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 14.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.59% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The Role of Increasing IoT Adoption in Driving IoT MVNO Market Growth



• Technological Advancements Enhancing Connectivity and Driving Growth in the IoT MVNO Market

Business Dominance and Consumer Growth Drive IoT MVNO Market Expansion

In 2023, the business segment dominated the IoT MVNO market, capturing approximately 75% of the revenue share. Growth is also being driven by industries like logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing, where secure, scalable, and efficient connectivity is crucial. As businesses increasingly adopt IoT solutions in such industries for automation, asset tracking, real-time data analysis, they need to rely on MVNOs to ensure reliable network services.

The consumer segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR 20.67% from 2024 to 2032. This growth will be caused by heightened demand in such segments as smart home devices, wearables, and connected vehicles. As consumers grow more interested in tailored IoT solutions, MVNOs have emerged ideally suited to provide flexible, affordable plans, and the rate of adoption for smart technologies is expected to grow the segment further.

Full MVNO Dominance and Rapid Growth of Service Provider MVNOs in IoT Market

In 2023, the Full MVNO segment dominated the IoT MVNO market with about 48% of the revenue share. This dominance is due to the fact that Full MVNOs can both manage infrastructure and services, hence providing customized and scalable solutions to enterprises. The enhanced control they have over network management allows them to provide reliable, tailored connectivity; hence, their preference for business applications requiring high-performance IoT services.

The Service Provider MVNO is anticipated to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 19.92% during 2024 and 2032. The market for flexible and affordable IoT connectivity has been driving demand, leading to growth for this niche business. Specialized services, including data management and network optimization, will help scale fast as they serve a specific set of needs within niche markets for Service Provider MVNOs.

IoT MVNO Market Segmentation:

By Operational Model

Full MVNO

Service Provider MVNO

Reseller MVNO

By Subscribers

Business

Consumer

By Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End Use

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Agriculture

Others





North America's Market Leadership and Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth in IoT MVNO

In 2023, North America was leading the IoT MVNO market in terms of revenue share, holding a 39% share. The reason for this dominance lies in the well-developed technological infrastructure of the region and wide IoT adoption among the sectors involved in healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation. This makes North America the central location for IoT services with the influence of key MVNO players and connected devices and smart technologies, contributing to the rapid growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.29% from 2024 to 2032, is going to be powered by an industrial base expansion of the region along with fast urbanization and government policies toward smart cities and IoT innovation. As companies and consumers shift their focus towards the IoT solutions that provide improved efficiency and more comfort, the opportunity for significant growth in this region will grow through MVNOs.

Key Developments in IoT MVNO Market

In 2024, Verizon and KDDI teamed up to enhance connectivity for Sony Honda Mobility’s AFEELA electric vehicle, using Verizon’s 5G and 4G LTE networks and KDDI’s global platform to support mass production in North America.

In December 2024, eSIM Go and Vodafone UK partnered to simplify MVNO creation for businesses of all sizes, offering quick access to Vodafone’s network for various sectors, including fintech and sports.

In 2023, BWS IoT and KORE Wireless formed a strategic partnership to improve asset tracking in South America, combining GPS satellite tracking with KORE's 4G-based network solutions.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. IoT MVNO Market Segmentation, By Operational Model

8. IoT MVNO Market Segmentation, By Subscribers

9. IoT MVNO Market Segmentation, By End Use

10. IoT MVNO Market Segmentation, By Enterprise

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

