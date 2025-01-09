Gordon Brothers Completes Big Lots Purchase & Facilitates Going Concern Sale

Boston, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has completed the purchase of Big Lots Inc. and facilitated the U.S. closeout retailer’s going concern sale, preserving the brand, keeping hundreds of stores in operation and preventing thousands of layoffs.

The purchase enables the transfer of Big Lots’ assets, including its stores, distribution centers and intellectual property, to other retailers and companies, including Variety Wholesalers, Inc.

Gordon Brothers had previously agented a $200 million delayed draw term loan providing liquidity in support of the company’s turnaround strategy and a $150 million debtor-in-possession term loan for Big Lots’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in support of the sale process.

“Having established a strong working partnership with Big Lots, we executed seamlessly with all parties to provide the company and its stakeholders a holistic, solutions-oriented sale and avoid a full liquidation,” said Kyle C. Shonak, Chief Transaction Officer, North America at Gordon Brothers. “Throughout the restructuring, our firm not only provided financing, but the guidance, expertise and services needed to develop and lead a multi-faceted solution to avoid layoffs and maximize value.”

As part of this sale, Variety Wholesalers will acquire at least 200 stores that will operate under the Big Lots brand name and retain the employees needed for continued operations. The retailer is also exploring options for the associated distribution centers. Gordon Brothers will provide Variety Wholesalers ongoing real estate services to support the Big Lots go-forward footprint.

“Through our tireless efforts and close collaboration with Variety Wholesalers, we are not only enabling the continued operation of hundreds of Big Lots stores but also helping to keep employees in their jobs,” said Al Williams, Co-Head of North America Real Estate Services at Gordon Brothers. “This collaboration highlights the profound impact Gordon Brothers’ seamlessly integrated services can have on businesses and the communities they serve.”

Additionally, the firm is providing inventory and brand solutions while managing the closure of stores that will not go forward to facilitate the transition to Variety Wholesalers.

“We greatly benefitted from Gordon Brothers’ partnership, their expertise and all-encompassing, tailor-made solution and look forward to continuing to work with them as part of Big Lots’ transition,” said Lisa Seigies, President and Chief Executive Officer of Variety Wholesalers. “We are thrilled to have reached this agreement and continue on our path forward that allows Big Lots to preserve its legacy and continue to serve customers.”

To learn more about Gordon Brothers, please visit: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/.

For real estate inquiries, please contact the firm’s Real Estate Services team at biglotsrealestate@gordonbrothers.com.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About Big Lots

Big Lots is one of the nation’s largest closeout retailers focused on extreme value. The Company is dedicated to being the big difference for a better life by delivering bargains to brag about on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry and more. It fulfills its mission to help customers “Live BIG and Save LOTS” with sourcing strategies to grow extreme bargains through closeouts, liquidations, overstocks, private labels, and value-engineered products. The Big Lots Foundation, together with the Company’s customers, associates, and vendors, has delivered more than $176 million of philanthropic support to critical needs in hunger, housing, healthcare, and education. For more information, to shop online, or to find a store near you, please visit biglots.com.

About Variety Wholesalers

Variety is a privately held company based in Henderson, North Carolina that operates more than 400 retail stores in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States under various banners, which include Roses, Roses Express, Maxway, Bill’s Dollar Stores, Super 10, Super Dollar, and Bargain Town.

The company originated in 1930 as a small group of retail stores owned by the Pope family. In 1949, John William Pope took over the family business, and starting in 1970, the company expanded by purchasing a number of other retail chains, including the Roses and Maxway stores. Today, John Pope’s son, Art Pope, serves as its Chairman. Variety employs more than 9,000 team members.