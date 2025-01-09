Greystone Appoints Co-Chief Operating Officers, Names New Head of Agency Lending

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced it has named new co-Chief Operating Officers, Chip Hudson and Greg Lyss. Mr. Hudson previously served as CEO of Greystone’s Agency lending platform, and Mr. Lyss as Chief Investment Officer at Greystone. Together, they will oversee Greystone’s operating businesses, including its industry-leading lending, servicing and asset management platforms, in addition to the firm’s award-winning, innovation-driven technology operation.

Charlie Baxter, a 20-veteran of the firm previously serving as both Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer of Greystone’s Agency lending platform, has assumed the role of CEO for Greystone’s Agency lending platform, a critical touchpoint for the firm’s continued and successful collaboration with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Greystone is currently the #3 overall multifamily lender for Fannie Mae and #6 overall multifamily lender for Freddie Mac, by loan volume, and maintains top 5 rankings for affordable housing, seniors housing, and small loan volume with both GSEs.

“Having such a dynamic and diversified business, Greystone will be positioned for long-term success by elevating both Chip and Greg to the COO position, working alongside me to guide the firm into our next phase of growth,” said Mr. Steve Rosenberg, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Greystone. “No doubt, we have seen some market changes in CRE over the last few years, but the one constant is Greystone’s unwavering commitment to making an impact on others with our efforts, and ensuring we continue to honor the legacy of our founding and former COO, the late Curt Pollock.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

