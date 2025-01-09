Genomic Biomarkers Market Report: Personalized Medicine Powers 17.4% CAGR in Genomic Biomarkers Through 2028

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomic Biomarkers Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The genomic biomarkers market size has grown rapidly in recent years. The historical growth can be linked to increased focus on genetic testing activities, a rise in chronic disease cases, heightened emphasis on precision medicine, greater adoption of companion diagnostics, and a growing number of patients with neurological conditions.



The genomic biomarkers market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is driven by a rise in ovarian and gastric cancer cases, greater acceptance and awareness of genetic testing, a growing use of genomic biomarkers for cancer diagnosis and treatment, an increasing number of cancer patients, and more widespread adoption of companion diagnostics.

Key trends in the forecast period include next-generation sequencing (NGS), integration with other omics, advancements in genomic technology, product innovations, and enhanced healthcare services.





The growing demand for personalized medicine is projected to drive the expansion of the genomic biomarkers market. Personalized medicine, or precision medicine, tailors healthcare decisions and treatments to the unique characteristics of each patient, primarily based on their genetic and genomic information. This demand is fueled by factors such as increased focus on patient-centered care, advancements in genetic sequencing and analysis, the shift towards a patient-centric approach, and the utilization of electronic health records (EHRs) for managing patient data. Genomic biomarkers are essential in personalized medicine as they enable healthcare providers to customize medical treatments according to an individual's specific genetic profile, thereby optimizing treatment effectiveness and reducing side effects. For instance, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported in 2022 that 12 new personalized medications were approved, representing approximately 34% of all newly approved treatments and a 34% increase over previous years. As such, the rising demand for personalized medicine is expected to accelerate growth in the genomic biomarkers market.



Key players in the genomic biomarkers market are concentrating on developing advanced products, such as lung reagents, to enhance the detection of specific genetic mutations in lung cancer, improve diagnostic accuracy, and support personalized treatment strategies through advanced genomic technologies. Lung reagents are specialized substances used in diagnostic tests and research related to lung conditions, facilitating precision medicine by guiding treatment based on the genetic profile of the cancer. For example, in December 2023, Biofidelity, a UK-based company specializing in advanced genomic assays and precision diagnostics, introduced ASPYRE-Lung reagents. These reagents are designed to detect significant genetic mutations and alterations in lung cancer, crucial for directing targeted therapies and personalized treatment plans.



In November 2022, Biocare Medical, a US-based manufacturer of immunohistochemistry (IHC) and molecular pathology products for cancer and infectious disease diagnostics, acquired Empire Genomics LLC for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is intended to enhance Biocare Medical's capabilities in precision diagnostics and molecular pathology. Empire Genomics LLC, also based in the US, produces genomic biomarkers used in cancer diagnosis and personalized medicine.



Major companies operating in the genomic biomarkers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics International Ltd., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Almac Group, Azenta Inc., Novogene Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Celerion, Quanterix Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., NantHealth Inc., Centogene N.V., Sophia Genetics SA, Envisagenics, Deep Genomics, Creative Diagnostics, Macrogen Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Sema4.



This report focuses on genomic biomarkers market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Predictive Biomarkers; Prognostic Biomarkers

By Disease Indication: Oncology; Cardiovascular Diseases; Neurological Diseases; Renal Disorders; Other Disease Indications

By Validation: Analytical Validation; Clinical Validation; Clinical Utility

By End-User: Hospitals; Diagnostic Centers; Other End User

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $14.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered Global





Predictive Biomarkers

Prognostic Biomarkers

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Renal Disorders

Other Disease Indications

Analytical Validation

Clinical Validation

Clinical Utility

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Other End-User

