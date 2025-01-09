Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market Global Outlook: Next-Gen Transfection Reagents Fuel Breakthroughs in Molecular Biology

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market by Product, by Method, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transfection reagents & equipment market size was estimated to be USD 1.47 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.34 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The market will grow due to increased research and development in gene therapy and molecular biology, rising use of transfection in synthetic biology and genomic studies, technological advancements in transfection methods, rising demand for protein expression and drug discovery, and government and private funding in life sciences research.







Governments and private organizations worldwide are significantly increasing their investments in life sciences research, focusing on areas such as genetic engineering, oncology, and personalized medicine. For instance, government funding for cancer research, particularly involving gene therapy, amplifies the demand for advanced transfection techniques. This heightened support encourages the innovation and adoption of new transfection technologies within research institutions. A notable example is the National Institute of Health's (NIH) launch in May 2023 of the Common Fund's Somatic Mosaicism Across Human Tissues (SMaHT), backed by a budget of USD 140 million. This initiative aims to swiftly investigate genetic differences in human cells and tissues, emphasizing the study of normal cells to enhance our understanding of human development, aging, and disease.



By product, the reagents segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global transfection reagents & equipment market in 2023 owing to the widespread use of reagents in various transfection techniques, particularly in gene therapy, protein production, and biomedical research, as well as their frequent consumption and replacement in labs. For instance, in April 2023, Sartorius and its subsidiary Sartorius Stedim Biotech paid around USD 2.6 billion to private investors for Polyplus. This French medication producer provides cutting-edge upstream technologies for cell and gene therapies, such as transfection, high-quality GMP-grade DNA/RNA delivery reagents, and plasmid DNA. Additionally, the equipment segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of advanced transfection devices like electroporation systems, which offer higher efficiency and precision for complex gene-editing applications.



By method, the electroporation segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global transfection reagents & equipment market in 2023 owing to the high efficiency of electroporation in delivering nucleic acids to difficult-to-transfect cells, especially in gene therapy and cell-based research. For instance, in June 2024, Amerigo Scientific revealed a new transfection reagent capable of successfully delivering DNA, siRNA, RNA, and protein in the cell. In addition to the widespread use of reagents and kits in many experimental techniques, companies that provide low-cost reagents are likely to dominate the market for transfection reagents and equipment. Additionally, the particle bombardment segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising use of this method in plant genetic research and its ability to deliver genetic material into cells without causing significant damage.



By application, the gene expression studies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global transfection reagents & equipment market in 2023 owing to the increased focus on functional genomics and the need to study gene regulation and protein expression in various disease models. For instance, in August 2023, Altogen Biosystems announced a new targeted reagent for treating pulmonary disorders that deliver biomolecules directly to the lungs. This drug safely and efficiently delivers tiny molecules, DNA, RNA, and proteins, making it a unique tool for treating illnesses like cystic fibrosis and lung cancer. Additionally, the biomedical research segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the expanding scope of transfection in stem cell research, cancer research, and personalized medicine.



By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global transfection reagents & equipment market in 2023 due to the heavy use of transfection techniques for drug discovery, development of biologics, and production of recombinant proteins. For instance, in April 2024, Asimov, Inc. introduced the LV Edge Packaging System, which enables single plasmid transfection and achieves E8 TU/mL. In addition, the novel, totally stable LV Edge Producer cell line development service yields clones with E9 TU/mL without the requirement for temporary transfection. Additionally, the academic & research institutes segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increased government and private funding for genetic research, molecular biology studies, and advancements in cell-based therapies.



The North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, extensive research and development activities in gene therapy and molecular biology, and the presence of major market players and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in life sciences research, growing pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, and rising demand for advanced medical technologies in emerging economies such as China and India. For instance, in May 2024, MilliporeSigma (Merck KGaA) agreed to buy Mirus Bio for USD 600 million. Mirus Bio, a division of Gamma Biosciences, creates and commercializes transfection reagents like TransIT-VirusGEN, which are required for the production of viral vector-based gene therapies.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Lonza Group AG Promega Corporation Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Polyplus Transfection Mirus Bio LLC Qiagen N.V. MaxCyte Inc. Horizon Discovery Ltd. (PerkinElmer) Agilent Technologies Inc. Takara Bio Inc. OriGene Technologies Inc. GenScript Biotech Corporation Sino Biological Inc.





