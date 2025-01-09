Carahsoft Enters Into Distributor Agreement With Black Duck to Drive Demand for Black Duck’s Application Security Solutions

RESTON, Va., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic agreement with Black Duck Software, Inc. (formerly known as Synopsys Software Integrity Group), a recognized leader in application security, to offer Black Duck’s award-winning portfolio of application security testing (AST) solutions throughout the U.S. Public Sector.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Black Duck’s Master Government Aggregator®, making Black Duck’s application security solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and The Quilt contracts.

Black Duck is a seven-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing, a three-time Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Software Composition Analysis and a two-time Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Static Application Security Testing.

“Black Duck’s application security solutions will enable Government agencies to manage application security, quality and compliance risks at a speed that meets their mission needs,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Open Source Solutions at Carahsoft. “This strategic agreement underscores Carahsoft and its reseller partners’ commitment to enabling our joint customers to proactively manage risk.”

Black Duck provides a comprehensive suite of AST tools designed to identify security, quality and compliance issues across proprietary code, open source and third-party dependencies, as well as application behavior and deployment configurations. The company features an open ecosystem that enables smooth integration with existing third-party and open source tools. This approach delivers a unified view of risk that provides Government organizations with actionable insights to create a security program tailored to their respective needs.

“Our agreement with Carahsoft is a significant milestone that will expand Black Duck portfolio’s value in the market,” said Tom Herrmann, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Black Duck. “Broadening our business through the channel is one of our top strategic priorities. This agreement signals the continued momentum and growth we expect by further extending our world-class application security solutions through the channel moving forward.”

Black Duck’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F.

For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8570 or BlackDuck@Carahsoft.com.

Register for our upcoming webinar and learn more about how Black Duck can help your agency better understand its cybersecurity risks and vulnerabilities, prioritize cybersecurity investments and ultimately enhance overall security posture.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com