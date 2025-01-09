Art Palm Beach Becomes the Epicenter of Global Art

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Art Palm Beach, the first and best attended art show of the season in the Palm Beaches, is making history as it becomes a global hub for the art world. With an astounding surge of international galleries signing on, nearly half of the exhibitors at the Palm Beach County Convention Center (January 22-26) now hail from across the globe, including South Korea, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, the UK, France, Germany, Monaco and beyond. This unprecedented international presence solidifies Art Palm Beach as a major player on the global art scene.

“There is a real energy and excitement among international galleries about Art Palm Beach,” says Kassandra Voyagis, Director of Art Palm Beach. “We’re thrilled to welcome galleries from so many different countries, bringing a truly diverse and exciting range of art and culture to Palm Beach."

Among the Latest International Additions:

Galerie Raphael (Frankfurt, Paris) seamlessly connects modern masters like Picasso and Miró with contemporary giants, highlighting the evolution of artistic expression.

(Frankfurt, Paris) seamlessly connects modern masters like Picasso and Miró with contemporary giants, highlighting the evolution of artistic expression. Lee N Bae Gallery (Seoul) is a rare opportunity for East Coast audiences to engage with cutting-edge Korean contemporary art trends. Lee N Bae has only shown in the US on two other occasions.

(Seoul) is a rare opportunity for East Coast audiences to engage with cutting-edge Korean contemporary art trends. Lee N Bae has only shown in the US on two other occasions. Galleria Russo (Rome) will make its first ever appearance in a US art show, bringing with it a 40-year legacy of showcasing both established and emerging Italian artists.



They join a long list of already announced international galleries, including the renowned Sundaram Tagore Gallery (New York, Singapore, London), Corridor Contemporary (Tel-Aviv), And L.E. Gallery (Keerbergen, Belgium, London). Art Palm Beach is also excited to announce the return of K & Y Contemporary (Paris). New York’s’ Hollis Taggart is adding an international dimension by expanding to an additional booth dedicated to Ukrainian-born artists Norman Carton & Albert Kotin. We’re also pleased to welcome local gallery Rosenbaum Contemporary (Palm Beach, Boca Raton), featuring works from Latin America, including stunning photorealistic paintings by Cuban artist Maikel Martinez.

This diverse representation of galleries echoes the mission of DIVERSEartPB, the museum and nonprofit platform dedicated to showcasing how art bridges cultural differences and unites us all. For more information and tickets go to artpalmbeach.com.



