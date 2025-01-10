A Message from Good360 About Supporting Disaster Recovery Efforts for the Southern California Wildfires

Alexandria, VA, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the devastating wildfires in Southern California continue to impact countless families and communities, Good360 is closely monitoring the evolving situation and coordinating with nonprofit partners in the affected region. Our Disaster Recovery team is standing by, ready to provide critical support where it can make the greatest impact.

During times like these, timing and precision are everything in disaster recovery efforts. While we understand the good intentions behind sending donated goods, unrequested items can inadvertently hinder recovery operations by creating logistical challenges.

The most effective way to support disaster-affected communities right now is by contributing funds to trusted organizations like Good360. Financial donations enable us to swiftly provide the exact resources that nonprofits and communities need, ensuring that aid is timely, efficient, and impactful.

For companies looking to make a difference, we encourage you to join us in providing essential items to those in need. Good360 ensures that corporate donations are matched with vetted nonprofit organizations that can distribute these items to impacted communities effectively.

"The wildfires in Southern California are a stark reminder of the power of community in times of crisis," said Cinira Baldi, CEO of Good360. "Together, through strategic partnerships and generous contributions, we can provide critical aid to those who need it most and help these communities begin their recovery process."

We urge anyone who wants to make a difference to join us in these efforts to help communities rebuild and recover from this crisis. Every donation, whether from an individual or a company, makes a significant difference. This support ensures that survivors receive the immediate assistance they need and helps build a foundation for long-term recovery. Now is the time to act. Visit https://good360.org/disaster-recovery/southern-california-wildfires/ today to contribute. Together, we can make a lasting impact.