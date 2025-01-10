Report by Leading Analyst Firm Shows Quadient Recorded the Fastest Growth in 2023 Among CCM Market Leaders

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces that a newly released report by market research and consulting firm IDC shows Quadient rapidly closing the gap on the top position. According to the IDC Worldwide CCM Software Market Shares, 2023 report (doc #US52774224, December 2024), Quadient’s 13.7% year-over-year revenue growth in 2023 has accelerated from its 11% growth in 2022. This is also the fastest growth among the major Customer Communications Management (CCM) vendors globally, outperforming the overall market growth.

IDC’s data shows that the total CCM market software revenue grew from $1.6 billion in 2022 to $1.72 billion in 2023, an increase of about $75.6 million or 4.6%. During this period, Quadient captured more than 30% of this market revenue increase, which represents almost 2 times the revenue added by the next competitor.

According to the report, in 2023 “customer experience initiatives continued to support personalized communications, balanced by data privacy concerns and the need to deliver digital experiences to multiple channels, devices, and applications. The CCM market continues to face demands for real-time use of data to drive faster insights into customer preferences, automation through AI/GenAI, and expanded use of document generation across different business roles.”

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer at Quadient, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue delivering the fastest growth among all major vendors in the CCM market, capturing more than 30% of the market revenue increase in 2023. We believe this achievement speaks to the trust our customers place in us and underscores why they choose Quadient: our ability to provide a scalable solution that prioritize compliance, automation and personalized customer experiences—key differentiators that empower businesses to meet evolving market demands and regulatory challenges with confidence.”

Quadient helps enterprises navigate complex communication ecosystems by delivering personalized and compliant experiences that drive operational efficiency and growth. Its award-winning CCM platform, Quadient Inspire, streamlines content creation, integrates data and empowers businesses to deliver scalable, personalized and compliant communications.

To learn more about Quadient innovative CCM solutions, visit https://www.quadient.com/en/customer-communications/inspire-flex.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Joe Scolaro, Quadient VP of Media & Communications Global Press Relations Manager +1-630-699-8979 +1 203-301-3673 sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com j.scolaro@quadient.com

Attachment