RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2025-01-10
Loan1061 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1700 +/- 1700 
Total bid volume, SEK mln6,050
Volume sold, SEK mln1,700
Number of bids17
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield2.143 %
Lowest yield2.143 %
Highest accepted yield2.143 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2025-01-10
Loan1053 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192 
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,360
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000 
Number of bids25 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.595 %
Lowest yield2.587 %
Highest accepted yield2.599 %
% accepted at highest yield       40.00 



 