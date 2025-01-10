G2 Names INE 2025 Networking and Cybersecurity Training Leader

Cary, NC, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , a global leader in networking and cybersecurity training and certifications, is proud to announce it is the recipient of 14 badges in G2’s Winter 2024 Report, including “Enterprise Leader, Online Course Providers” and “Leader, Cybersecurity Professional Development” which highlight INE’s superior performance relative to competitors.

“Amazing training resource,” raves Chris D., a Network System Engineer, in a 5-star review. “INE has amazing instructors [who[ excel at making complex topics easy to understand. The training is extremely thorough and engaging. They continuously expelled their catalog of training courses.”

G2 calculates rankings using a proprietary algorithm sourced from verified reviews of actual product users and is a trusted review source for thousands of organizations around the world. Its recognition of INE’s strong performance in enterprise, small business, and global impact for technical training showcases the depth and breadth of INE’s online learning library .

“We are immensely proud of the recognition from G2, but our true measure of success is the trust placed in us by students and professionals worldwide,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE. “These designations reflect our unwavering commitment to staying at the leading edge of technology education. In an industry that never stands still, we continuously evolve our training programs to ensure that we are providing access to the most current, practical, and comprehensive training possible. Our goal is not just to provide training, but to empower professionals to excel in the fast-changing worlds of Networking and Cybersecurity.”

INE’s G2 Fall 2024 Report highlights include:

Fastest Implementation, Online Course Providers

Leader, Cybersecurity Professional Development

Leader, Online Course Providers

Leader, Technical Skills Development

Enterprise Leader, Online Course Providers

Small Business Leader, Online Course Providers

Leader, Asia Online Course Providers

Leader, Asia Pacific Online Course Providers

Momentum Leader, Technical Skills Development

Momentum Leader, Online Course Providers

Small Business High Performer, Technical Skills Development

High Performer, India Online Course Providers

High Performer, Europe Online Course Providers

High Performer, Asia Technical Skills Development

“INE delivers exactly what you need to stay ahead in tech. Where you’re new or experienced, the courses are focused, up-to-date, and practical,” said Leonard R.G., a Cybersecurity Consultant, calling INE the ideal learning platform for cybersecurity professionals. “The trainers’ explanations are clear, and the content is excellent, making the labs enjoyable,” adds Andrew K., a Mail Server Administrator who plans to renew his training subscription.

In 2023, the prestigious SC Awards recognized INE Security, INE’s cybersecurity-specific training, as the Best IT Security-Related Training Program . This designation further underscores INE Security’s role as a frontrunner in cybersecurity training for businesses, providing the tools and knowledge essential for tackling today’s complex cyber threats.

INE Security was also presented with 4 awards from Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2024 , including:

Best Product - Cybersecurity Education for Enterprises

Most Innovative - Cybersecurity Education for SMBs

Publisher’s Choice - Cybersecurity Training

Cutting Edge - Cybersecurity Training Videos

Combined, these accolades highlight INE's leadership in delivering innovative and effective networking and cybersecurity education across various market segments, including enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses.

About INE Security: