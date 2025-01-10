Nusano Announces Isotope Availability

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a privately held physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes utilized in radiopharmaceuticals, clean energy and aerospace, today announced the initial isotope availability from its 2025-2026 commercial roadmap.

Nusano combines time-proven technology from universities and world-class research centers with the company’s patented ion source. The result is the first significant advancement in radioisotope production in decades – a production platform that is smaller, safer and more efficient than existing methods.

“Radioisotopes are a matter of national security. Unstable supply chains, shortages and geopolitics have impacted lives for decades,” said Nusano CEO Chris Lowe. “The Nusano platform of technologies will stabilize radioisotope supply chains and enable innovation by making radioisotopes available in the volumes and varieties needed for all industries. We will quickly scale to serve our broad customer base.”

2025 Product Launches

2025 marks the start of Nusano’s commercial operations, beginning with non-carrier-added lutetium-177 (n.c.a. Lu-177) and actinium-225 (Ac-225). The company plans to add isotopes to its product portfolio as additional capabilities come online at the company’s flagship West Valley City, Utah. Nusano will be capable of producing more than 25 radioisotopes applicable to the life sciences industry, with the simultaneous production of up to 12 different radioisotopes.

Nusano 2025-2026 Life Sciences Product Availability

Non-carrier-added lutetium-177 (n.c.a. Lu-177): production begins Q1 2025

production begins Q1 2025 Actinium-225 (Ac-225): production begins Q4 2025

production begins Q4 2025 Astatine-211 (At-211): production begins Q4 2025

production begins Q4 2025 Copper-67 (Cu-67): production begins Q1 2026

Industrials and Beyond: The Nusano Comprehensive Solution

The more than 40 isotopes Nusano can produce have applications in several key markets of national interest, including agriculture, aerospace, and clean energy solutions. Isotopes produced in Utah will soon support innovative uses such as industrial quality control, nondestructive testing, and long-lasting batteries. These opportunities align with the Nusano’s commitment to delivering value and innovation across multiple industries.

Industrial isotopes, including iridium-192 (Ir-192) and selenium-75 (Se-75), are scheduled to begin production Q1 2026.

“The flexibility and power of the Nusano platform allows us to respond to rapidly changing markets in ways that other production methods cannot,” said Kevin Haehl, Chief Product Officer of Nusano. “The scale at which Nusano can produce radioisotopes means we will be able to address urgent radioisotope needs and enable new innovations in a variety of industries.”

Supply agreements and reservations for specific isotopes and delivery schedules are currently available. Nusano is also hosting invitation-only preview events of its production facility. Customers wishing to tour the Utah facility should contact sales@nusano.com.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company’s proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit nusano.com.

