EXEL Industries: Total number of voting rights and shares at 12.31.2024

EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights
Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation        

Date Total number of shares comprising the share capital Total number of voting rights
December 31, 2024

  		6,787,900

  		Theoretical voting rights: 9,891,682
Exercisable voting rights*: 9,886,268

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

