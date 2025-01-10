2024 Consumer Report: Global Food and Beverage Brands Advocate for Sugar Reduction to Meet Consumer Health Demands

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Sugar Reduction in Consumer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The food and beverage industry is undergoing a pivotal transformation as leading global brands are actively implementing sugar reduction strategies in their product lines. This concerted effort is in response to the growing trend of health-conscious consumers who prioritize reduced sugar content in their diets. Brands are collaborating with government entities and expert organizations to align their offerings with the nutritional requirements that suggest daily sugar intake limitations.
Sweetening the Market with Innovative Solutions
Consumer preferences are driving the impetus for change, with a significant proportion of shoppers worldwide emphasizing the importance of low-sugar and sugar-free products when making purchases. In acknowledgment of these preferences, industry giants are formulating ambitious goals to amplify their selection of reduced sugar products. They are turning towards high-intensity sweeteners as a viable solution to maintain taste while lowering the sugar content.
Long-Term Vision: Embracing Technological Investments
The future success of sugar reduction efforts is heavily reliant on technological advancements. Investments are being channeled into the research and development of more effective sweeteners to enhance flavors and ensure affordability. Innovations like AI are paving the way for efficient sweetener extraction processes and for uncovering the optimal blend of sweetness that replicates traditional sugar without compromising on the quality of taste and texture.
Regulatory Environment: A Catalyzing Force
The role of government policies is significant in shaping the sugar reduction landscape. Anticipation of more stringent regulations on sugar content is prompting companies to allocate more resources to the discovery and utilization of alternative ingredients. Such measures are preventative steps to comply with potential legislative changes and to avoid any resultant fines or penalties, thus ensuring market competitiveness and adherence to public health guidelines.
In conclusion, the movement towards sugar-reduced products is a dynamic and consumer-driven theme that is receiving increased focus from the food and beverage industry. With strategic collaborations, innovative R&D, and adaptive measures to potential regulatory shifts, the sector is poised for continued evolution aligned with consumer health trends.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Related reports
- Report type
- Players
- Thematic Briefing
- What does the sugar reduction theme look like in 2024?
- Sugar reduction in the food industry
- Sugar reduction in the non-alcoholic drinks industry
- Sugar reduction in the foodservice industry
- Trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry Analysis
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Growth of reduced sugar grocery food and beverage products
- Category growth for reduced sugar grocery food and beverage products
- Foodservice online menu landscape
- Use cases
- Kirin and FANCL Calolimit Apple Sparkling
- General Mills Nature Valley savory range
- Chipotle low and no sugar soda partnerships
- Timeline
- Signals
- M&A trends
- Venture financing trends
- Patent trends
- Value Chain
- Suppliers
- Manufacturers
- Regulation
- Policies and regulations
- Sugar taxes
- Advertising restrictions
- Consumer behavior
- Health consciousness
- Moderation
- Accessibility preference
- Technology
- Synthetic alternatives
- Food processing innovations
- Digital lifestyles
- Sub-trends
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Non-alcoholic beverage sector scorecard
- Who's who
- Thematic screen
- Valuation screen
- Risk screen
- Confectionery and snacks sector scorecard
- Who's who
- Thematic screen
- Valuation screen
- Risk screen
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- The analyst reports
- Thematic Research Methodology
- About the Analyst
- Contact the Publisher
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- PepsiCo
- Nongfu Spring
- Danone
- Nestlé
- Asahi
- Kirin Holdings
- Unilever
- Ito En
- Keurig Dr Pepper
- Coca-Cola
- Britvic
- Kraft Heinz
- General Mills
- Cloetta
- Hershey
- Lindt
- Mondelēz
- PVM
- Morinaga
