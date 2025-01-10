Winners of the 2025 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ Awards Unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drivers planning to buy a new vehicle in the new year need look no further than the winners of the 2025 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ (NACTOY) awards, which were revealed today during a press conference that kicked off the media day of the Detroit Auto Show.

North American Car of the Year™: Honda Civic Hybrid

North American Truck of the Year™: Ford Ranger

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™: Volkswagen ID. Buzz



Over the course of the last year, NACTOY jurors have dedicated hundreds of hours to test driving, researching and evaluating vehicles on criteria including automotive innovation, design, safety, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, user experience and value. The organization announced its “Best of 2025” semifinalists in September during “Cars at the Station,” an inaugural event hosted by automotive enthusiast brand Hagerty at Michigan Central Station. The list was narrowed further to 9 outstanding finalists that were unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

“With such a tremendous crop of vehicles to review, our jurors worked overtime to decide the ‘best of the best,’” said NACTOY President Jeff Gilbert. “This year's winners are on the cutting edge when it comes to technology, styling and value.”

Founded in 1994, the NACTOY awards are the longest-running new-vehicle awards not associated with a single publication. Vehicles are judged by 50 professional automotive journalists from a wide variety of print, online, radio and television media outlets in the United States and Canada. The votes are confidentially tallied by Deloitte LLP, ensuring each stage of the award cycle is the collective decision of all jurors. Ballots cast for the 2025 NACTOY winners remained secret until envelopes were opened onstage during today’s event.

Below is a closer look at each segment winner:

Total votes: 205

Juror Comments:

“The Honda Civic has won awards for half a century now, and the Civic Hybrid brings Honda's superb and fuel-efficient hybrid system into one of the market's best compact sedans. Fun, fuel-efficient, and more elegant than its predecessors, it's a hands-down winner.” – John Voelcker, Contributing Editor: Car and Driver, Green Car Reports, Inside EVs

“The 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid is a much needed affordable high-mileage family car. In addition to sharp styling, a nicely crafted interior and a comfortable ride, the Civic Hybrid delivers exceptional fuel economy.” – Matt DeLorenzo, Editor-in-Chief, Tightwad Garage

Total votes: 183

Juror Comments:

“The Ford Ranger starts at $34,575 and the well-equipped SuperCrew 4x4 XLT has a base price of $39,646. It's a midsize truck that looks like a full-size F-150, has combined fuel economy of 20 mpg and can tow 7,500 lbs. It has a solid and refined chassis, a nice interior and is a good choice for budget-conscious buyers.” – Drew Winter, Contributing Editor, WardsAuto

“Ford's expertise in building trucks is evident in the 2025 Ranger that offers plenty of utility plus an added dose of comfort and convenience.” – Jack Nerad, America on the Road Radio, Sports Byline Radio Network

Total votes: 187

Juror Comments:

“If you have to drive a minivan, why not drive the one everybody waves to and just wants to hug? Seriously, the ID. Buzz has a decent 230+-mile range, beaucoup space inside, lots of useful features and it's fun to drive.” – Ken Gross, freelance

“No vehicle in the last ten years has captured the imagination, while also bringing the past into the future, better than the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. It is an inspired Volkswagen design for the ages… again.” – John Davis, Host/Creator, MotorWeek

Spanish and French versions of this release are available on NACTOY’s website. For more information about NACTOY and its history: http://northamericancaroftheyear.org.

