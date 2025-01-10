Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPs Market - Global Forecasts from 2025 to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPs Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPs Market is expected to grow at a robust rate of 6.35% CAGR, reaching US$41.394 billion in 2030 from US$30.426 billion in 2025.



IRCM solutions are witnessing a continuous increase in demand from communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide. These off-the-shelf software packages align perfectly with the need for solutions that efficiently address critical revenue and customer management business processes. The demand for these solutions is being majorly driven by the rising focus of industry players on improving operational efficiency. The increasing popularity and adoption of agile and scalable solutions in this sector clearly show the focus of industry players on cost reduction.

Continuously increasing the adoption of software-defined networks, on account of lower capital and operating expenses associated with their use compared to legacy networks, is an example of how focused industry players are on improving margins, thus boosting market growth. IRCM solutions currently available in the market meet CSPs' requirements associated with transaction charges processing without being affected by parameters like network type, product type, customer type, service type, or other requirements associated with payment methods for CSPs.



IRCM for CSPs Market Drivers

The value added by Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) is significantly driving the market



IRCM solutions offer excellent value addition to the communication service providers. It helps CSPs in enhancing their operational efficiency, customer experiences, and real-time analytics. The IRCM system improves customer service by offering insights into customer data. It diversifies the billing and charging processes into simpler ones by consolidating billing, flexible pricing, etc. As IRCM provides CSPs with tools that help them optimize revenue, streamline billing processes, and deliver personalized services, it is gaining a boost among the CSPs.



Geographical Outlook of the IRCM for CSPs Market:

North America and Europe is anticipated to be the dominant market of the IRCM for CSPs



North America and Europe accounted for a significantly large market share with the booming communication and technology sectors across these regions. These regions are often early adopters of new solutions and technologies. The availability of supportive infrastructure for adopting IRCM in these areas is driving its uptake among customers, thereby contributing to market growth.



Over the projected period, the Asia-Pacific Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for the CSPs market is expected to grow rapidly. This market expansion will be driven by the continuous pumping of huge investments by global players across this region. The rapid growth of the ICT sector, due to a huge population with still no access to many of the services this sector offers, will continue to support the IRCM for CSPs market growth.



Other regions like the Middle East, Africa, and South America held a relatively small market share. However, good market growth is also expected in these regions over the forecast period. Increasing investments in the communication and technology industries and the availability of a fair number of vendors across countries are expected to be key drivers for market growth.



Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $30.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

1.8. Key Benefits to the Stakeholder



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Research Processes



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. CXO Perspective



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Analyst View



5. IRCM FOR CSPs MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. On-Premise

5.3. Cloud



6. IRCM FOR CSPs MARKET BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Small

6.3. Medium

6.4. Large



7. IRCM FOR CSPs MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. By Deployment Type

7.2.2. By Enterprise Type

7.2.3. By Country

7.2.3.1. USA

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. By Deployment Type

7.3.2. By Enterprise Type

7.3.3. By Country

7.3.3.1. Brazil

7.3.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. By Deployment Type

7.4.2. By Enterprise Type

7.4.3. By Country

7.4.3.1. United Kingdom

7.4.3.2. Germany

7.4.3.3. France

7.4.3.4. Italy

7.4.3.5. Spain

7.4.3.6. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. By Deployment Type

7.5.2. By Enterprise Type

7.5.3. By Country

7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3.2. UAE

7.5.3.3. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. By Deployment Type

7.6.2. By Enterprise Type

7.6.3. By Country

7.6.3.1. China

7.6.3.2. Japan

7.6.3.3. India

7.6.3.4. South Korea

7.6.3.5. Indonesia

7.6.3.6. Taiwan

7.6.3.7. Others



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. TECNOTREE CORP.

9.2. Netcracker

9.3. AMDOCS

9.4. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

9.5. SAP

9.6. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

9.7. Comviva

