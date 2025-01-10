NYSIF Launches Insurance Innovation Program

New York, NY, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF), the state’s largest non-profit workers’ compensation insurer, today launched the Insurance Innovation program. NYSIF is committed to staying at the forefront of the technological capabilities that enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and support innovation within insurance product development.

NYSIF has prioritized the customer experience for injured workers, policyholders, and healthcare providers in all aspects of the workers’ compensation and disability benefit delivery. This includes the launch and expansion of the NYSIF Claim Mobile app, the small business support team, and the climate action premium credit program for hospitals. These innovations enable NYSIF to pay injured workers faster, prioritize safety services for business, and deliver a first-rate client service experience for policyholders.

NYSIF Executive Director and CEO Gaurav Vasisht said, “NYSIF is committed to leading the workers’ compensation and disability insurance industry through innovation and customer experience. The Innovation Program will continue to raise the bar as we evolve our delivery of insurance products and meaningful solutions for injured workers."

To kick-off the Innovation Program, NYSIF has announced the release of a Request for Information (RFI), designed to reimagine insurance solutions. The final date for submission of responses is January 27, 2025, where organizations are invited to share insights, solutions, technologies, and strategies that align with NYSIF’s vision of leading continued innovation and excellence within the insurance industry. Innovators interested in joining the program must submit their applications via email to contracts@nysif.com .

NYSIF is fostering an environment where new ideas and solutions can thrive across all aspects of business. The Innovation Program is not just about developing new products or services; it’s about creating a mindset that embraces change, encourages continuous learning, and drives sustainable growth.

About NYSIF

NYSIF is the largest workers' compensation insurer in New York State and among the ten largest nationwide. NYSIF covers 2 million workers and insures 200,000 employers in New York State. NYSIF's mission is to guarantee the availability of workers' compensation, disability insurance and paid family leave at the lowest possible cost to New York employers while maintaining a solvent fund. Since its inception 110 years ago, NYSIF has fulfilled this mission by competing with other insurance carriers to ensure a fair marketplace while serving as a guaranteed source of coverage for employers who cannot secure coverage elsewhere. NYSIF strives to achieve the best health outcomes for injured workers and be an industry leader in price, quality, and service for New York employers. For more information, visit nysif.com.