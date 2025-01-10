Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports December 2024 Assets Under Management

 | Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2024 totaled $161.2 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $77.6 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $83.6 billion. In December, certain Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. December month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $450 million of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of December 31, 2024 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$        20,591         
Global Discovery         1,808         
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth         12,952         
U.S. Small-Cap Growth         3,094         
Global Equity Team   
Global Equity         346         
Non-U.S. Growth         12,410         
China Post-Venture         178         
U.S. Value Team   
Value Equity         4,915         
U.S. Mid-Cap Value         2,666         
Value Income         16         
International Value Team   
International Value         43,911         
International Explorer         384         
Global Value Team   
Global Value         28,364         
Select Equity         315         
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team   
Sustainable Emerging Markets         1,552         
Credit Team   
High Income         11,593         
Credit Opportunities         272         
Floating Rate         77         
Developing World Team   
Developing World         4,100         
Antero Peak Group   
Antero Peak         1,979         
Antero Peak Hedge         232         
International Small-Mid Team   
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth         6,544         
EMsights Capital Group   
Global Unconstrained         701         
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities         1,024         
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities         1,184         
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$        161,208         

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $105.0 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.