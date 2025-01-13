DECEMBER VOLUMES: ADJUSTED GROWTH ON LEVEL

INVESTOR NEWS no. 02 - 13 January 2025

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in December 2024 were 6.4% above 2023 and on level adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes in 2024, closure of Calais-Tilbury in 2023, and the opening of Damietta-Trieste in 2024.

December volumes were in general lowered by the holiday season’s greater impact on the number of operating days compared to 2023. North Sea volumes were therefore below 2023. Channel continued to trend above 2023 while Baltic Sea and Mediterranean volumes were on level with 2023 with the latter facing increased competition in one corridor.

In 2024, total transported freight lane metres increased 8.4% to 41.5m from 38.3m in 2023. The increase was 4.0% adjusted for the above route changes.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers in December 2024 was 16.5% above 2023 and on level adjusted for the above route changes as well as the sale of Oslo-Frederikshavn-Copenhagen. The number of cars was 17.4% above 2023 and down 4.2% adjusted for route changes.

In 2024, the total number of passengers increased 47.6% to 6.6m compared to 4.5m in 2023. The increase was 7.4% adjusted for route changes.





DFDS ferry volumes December Full-year Freight 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Lane metres, '000 3,481 2,745 2,920 6.4% 41,747 38,325 41,538 8.4% Passenger 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Passengers, '000 307 332 387 16.5% 3,772 4,505 6,649 47.6%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The January 2025 volume report is expected to be published on 12 February 2025 at around 10.00am CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 17,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

