iBio Announces New Investments from Board Members and Officers

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA: IBIO), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies, announced today the closing of a private placement offering with members of its Board of Directors and Officers, totaling over $650,000.

“We are grateful for the investments from our Board of Directors, which underscore their confidence and support in our strategy to advance as a clinical-stage biotech focused on developing therapeutics for cardiometabolic diseases, obesity, and other challenging diseases,” said Martin Brenner, Ph.D., DVM, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer.

iBio is building an innovative pipeline of therapeutics in cardiometabolic disease and obesity that aims to promote healthy weight loss. These breakthrough antibody treatments are designed to reduce obesity while preserving muscle mass, promoting muscle growth, and preventing weight regain. iBio’s machine-learning-based drug discovery platform is driving the development of these candidates, which are being engineered for high developability and an extended half-life potentially enabling reduced dosing than current obesity therapeutics.

iBio (NYSEA: IBIO) is a cutting-edge biotech company leveraging AI and advanced computational biology to develop next-generation biopharmaceuticals for cardiometabolic diseases, obesity, cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases. By combining proprietary 3D modeling with innovative drug discovery platforms, iBio is creating a pipeline of breakthrough antibody treatments to address significant unmet medical needs. Our mission is to transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

