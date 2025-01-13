Flow Capital Appoints Brian Beattie to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Beattie to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Beattie currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Volaris Group, the largest division of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU), a global leader in vertical market software. In this capacity, he has been instrumental in expanding Volaris Group into new verticals and geographic regions while guiding leaders to achieve organic growth, improve operational efficiency, and deploy capital effectively.

“On behalf of Flow Capital, I am very pleased to welcome Brian Beattie to the Board of Directors,” said Vernon Lobo, Executive Chairman of Flow Capital. “With over 30 years of finance experience building one of Canada’s largest and most successful software companies, he will be a valuable advisor during the Company’s next phase of growth. Brian’s knowledge, gleaned from having bought and built hundreds of small software companies, is highly applicable to Flow’s mission to finance high growth technology companies with less dilutive capital.”

This appointment reinforces Flow Capital’s commitment to supporting its current and future portfolio companies with expert guidance while delivering flexible financing solutions designed to empower growth and long-term success.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed growth venture debt lender dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the Company has provided financing to businesses in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion. For more information on Flow Capital, please visit www.flowcap.com .

About Brian Beattie

Brian Beattie is the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Volaris Group. At Volaris, he has helped lead the expansion of our high-growth organization into new verticals and countries. Brian helps coach and guide Volaris leaders in reaching their organic growth, operational efficiency, and capital deployment goals. He joined Constellation Software in 2005, initially as the CFO of sister operating group Perseus, before joining Volaris.

