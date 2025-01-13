India NIPAH Virus Diagnostics Market Review 2020-2024 and Forecast 2025-2030

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India NIPAH Virus Diagnostics Market by Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India NIPAH Virus Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 10 million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 11.01 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 2.35%. The NIPAH virus diagnostics market in India represents a specialized yet vital segment of the healthcare industry, driven by the urgent need for rapid and accurate identification of NIPAH virus infections. India has periodically faced outbreaks of the NIPAH virus, particularly in states like Kerala, highlighting the critical demand for effective diagnostic tools to control and manage the spread of the virus.





South India emerged as the dominant region in the India NIPAH virus diagnostics market in 2024, holding the largest market share in terms of value. South India, particularly Kerala, has experienced multiple outbreaks of NIPAH virus in recent years. These outbreaks have heightened awareness and preparedness among healthcare professionals, public health authorities, and the general population regarding the risks and challenges associated with the virus. The region's experience in managing NIPAH virus outbreaks has contributed to the development and implementation of robust diagnostic strategies and protocols.



South India is renowned for its advanced healthcare infrastructure, including specialized hospitals, research institutions, and diagnostic laboratories equipped with state-of-the-art technology. These facilities play a crucial role in the early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious diseases like NIPAH virus. The availability of PCR machines, real-time PCR kits, and other diagnostic tools facilitates rapid and accurate testing, essential during outbreaks for timely intervention.



Key Players Profiled in this India NIPAH Virus Diagnostics Market Report:

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

BioMerieux SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Krishgen Biosystems

MyBioSource

Report Scope



In this report, the India NIPAH Virus Diagnostics Market has been segmented into the following categories:



By Test Type:

RT-PCR

ELISA

By Sample:

Throat & Nasal Swab

Urine

Blood

Others

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North India

South India

East India

West India

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.01 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3% Regions Covered India

Key Market Drivers:

Enhanced Surveillance and Health Infrastructure

Increasing Awareness and Preparedness

Key Market Challenges:

Limited Diagnostic Infrastructure in Remote Areas

High Costs of Diagnostic Technologies

Regulatory and Operational Challenges

Key Market Trends:

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies

Increased Focus on Preparedness and Surveillance

