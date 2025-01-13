Arcadia Enables Healthcare Providers to Deliver Precision Medicine at Scale

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia® (arcadia.io), a leading data platform for healthcare, today announced a new AI-powered precision medicine solution that identifies patients living with undiagnosed or misdiagnosed conditions and at risk of poor outcomes. Healthcare providers can then use the solution to quickly and efficiently connect those patients with the latest evidence-based treatments to extend health span while reducing total cost of care.

"We’re demonstrating the practical application and benefits of AI in modern care delivery by connecting providers with the latest evidence so they can deliver better treatments to their patients,” said Michael Meucci, Arcadia’s President and CEO. “Critically, we’re improving the provider experience by integrating actionable insights into existing point of care workflows to reduce friction and increase efficacy by ensuring AI enhances, rather than overwhelms.”

The solution is built on Arcadia’s Foundry development platform, which enables customers to choose from a library of existing precision medicine models or build their own. Users can apply the model of their choice to the high-quality data asset that Arcadia aggregates in its platform for its customers. In turn, healthcare providers can:

Build registries of patients who could benefit from precision medicine intervention based on risk factors, demographics, and other clinical data. Notify primary care physicians, specialists, and care managers when new impactable patients are identified. Deliver actionable analytics at the point of care via SMART-on-FHIR application integration into existing workflows, like an electronic health record system. Gain program-level insights through analytics on the number of patients identified and outcomes transformed through subsequent testing and diagnosis.

Arcadia launched its precision medicine offering with an initial model developed by Atropos Health, with more models coming online throughout 2025. The collaboration to help leading healthcare organizations deliver the latest care protocols builds on a partnership that Arcadia and Atropos Health established in 2024. There, Arcadia injected Atropos Health’s real-world evidence-generation capability into its data platform to accelerate clinical decision-making that drives high-value, low-cost care based on patients’ unique physiology.

“Our continued innovation with Arcadia redefines care delivery to ensure that every decision is informed by the best possible evidence, driving better outcomes for patients and healthcare systems alike,” said Dr. Brigham Hyde, CEO and Co-Founder of Atropos Health. “By combining patient histories with the most recent clinical research and real-world evidence, healthcare providers can use generative AI to map effective treatment pathways and deliver timely, data-driven care that’s optimized for cost and quality.”

Driving Innovation in Value-Based Care

Arcadia’s precision medicine solution is the latest example of the data platform company’s innovation that’s redefining healthcare data analytics and further enabling value-based care success. In late 2024, the company successfully rolled out Network Modeler, a tool powered by a database of intelligence on more than 745,000 providers nationwide that healthcare organizations can use to design, build, and evaluate networks.

Arcadia’s momentum in product innovation is supplemented by a strengthened board of directors, including two new members:

Dr. Scott Ransom , a physician executive with over 30 years of experience transforming healthcare organizations globally, including leadership roles as a CEO, strategy consultant, and past president of the American College of Physician Executives.

, a physician executive with over 30 years of experience transforming healthcare organizations globally, including leadership roles as a CEO, strategy consultant, and past president of the American College of Physician Executives. Jeff Felton, an accomplished healthcare executive with deep expertise in health information technology, driving growth, and delivering customer value.

Arcadia’s President and CEO, Michael Meucci, is attending the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference this week, where he will be discussing Arcadia’s growth in 2024 and strategic priorities for 2025.

