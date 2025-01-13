Bionano Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

Preliminary Q4 2024 revenue expected to be between $7.9 and $8.1 million, which would represent an estimated decrease of approximately 25% over Q4 2023 due primarily to discontinuation of clinical service products in 2024

Installed base of optical genome mapping (OGM) systems reached an estimated 371 as of YE 2024, which is an increase of 14% over the 326 installed OGM systems as of YE 2023

Preliminary number of nanochannel array flowcells sold in Q4 2024 expected to be 8,058, which would represent an estimated increase of 1% over the 7,980 flowcells sold in Q4 2023



SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today reported certain unaudited preliminary financial results and commercial highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The Company has not completed its standard accounting procedures in connection with its annual audit and, therefore, these results and any guidance remain preliminary and subject to further adjustment, including for potential impairments, write downs, and other non-cash or cash charges which may affect the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Such adjustments could be material.

“2024 was a year of substantial change for Bionano in which we focused on two key objectives: (i) restructuring the company to reduce costs significantly to establish a potential pathway to profitability; and (ii) continuing to advance OGM and VIA™ software as replacements for legacy workflows in cytogenetics and molecular pathology. To achieve these objectives, we discontinued some non-core products, which reduced our revenue base, but also lowered operating costs and headcount significantly. Altogether, since beginning our cost reduction efforts in May 2023, we have reduced annualized cost of operating the business by approximately $100 million. Despite 2024 being a transitional year with a lot of change in the company, we saw consistent progress in our business with acceptance and adoption of OGM and VIA software continuing to advance significantly, punctuated by the American Medical Association (AMA) establishing a category I CPT code for OGM. We ended the year with a lot of momentum, solid revenues in the core business and progress financially with restructuring our debt at year-end and raising capital in the first week of January, which extends our cash runway,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

Q4 2024 Preliminary Unaudited Financial and Business Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter 2024 are expected to be in the range of $7.9 million to $8.1 million , an estimated decrease of approximately 25% compared to $10.7 million in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023, due primarily to discontinuation of clinical service products in 2024

, an estimated decrease of approximately 25% compared to $10.7 million in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023, due primarily to discontinuation of clinical service products in 2024 Revenues are expected to grow 30-33% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the $6.1 million in revenues for the third quarter of 2024

compared to the $6.1 million in revenues for the third quarter of 2024 Full year 2024 revenue is expected to be in the range of $30.5 million to $30.7 million , an estimated decrease of approximately 15% compared to $36.1 million in revenue for full year 2023. FY 2024 revenues, after exclusion of $2.0 million in revenues from discontinued services in 2024, are estimated to range from $28.9 million to $29.1 million compared to $29.1 million for FY 2023, which excludes $7.0 million from $36.1 million for services discontinued in 2024

, an estimated decrease of approximately 15% compared to $36.1 million in revenue for full year 2023. FY 2024 revenues, after exclusion of $2.0 million in revenues from discontinued services in 2024, are estimated to range from $28.9 million to $29.1 million compared to $29.1 million for FY 2023, which excludes $7.0 million from $36.1 million for services discontinued in 2024 Installed base of OGM systems totaled an estimated 371 at year-end , which represented a 14% increase over the 326 installed systems reported at the end of 2023

, which represented a 14% increase over the 326 installed systems reported at the end of 2023 Nanochannel array flowcells sold in the fourth quarter are expected to be 8,058, an estimated increase of 1% over the 7,980 flowcells sold in the fourth quarter of 2023

an estimated increase of 1% over the 7,980 flowcells sold in the fourth quarter of 2023 Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities as of December 31, 2024 were approximately $20.9 million, of which $11.4 million is subject to certain restrictions. We raised net proceeds of $3.6 million from ATM sales during the fourth quarter of 2024. In 2025 we have raised net proceeds of $1.9 million through ATM sales and gross proceeds of $10.0 million though the completion of a registered direct offering. In addition, we modified the terms of our senior secured convertible debentures which deferred the $1,000,000 December 2024 amortization payment and reduces the payments due in January 2025 through July 2025 from $1,000,000 per month to $500,000 per month

Achieved Significant Business Milestones in 2024

Completed full commercial release of high throughput OGM instrument, called the Stratys™ system. The Stratys system is expected to enable a four-fold increase in raw data generation rate compared to the Saphyr ® system and is designed for maximum lab flexibility to enable routine use in consolidating legacy cytogenetic workflows into streamlined OGM workflows

The Stratys system is expected to enable a four-fold increase in raw data generation rate compared to the Saphyr system and is designed for maximum lab flexibility to enable routine use in consolidating legacy cytogenetic workflows into streamlined OGM workflows Released advancements in data analysis with updates to VIA software, which provides a simple and integrated workflow for visualization, interpretation, and reporting for OGM, microarray and NGS data types for enhanced contextualization across multiple variant types and accelerated time to results while reducing the cost of analysis by lowering the amount of high-cost labor required

which provides a simple and integrated workflow for visualization, interpretation, and reporting for OGM, microarray and NGS data types for enhanced contextualization across multiple variant types and accelerated time to results while reducing the cost of analysis by lowering the amount of high-cost labor required Released the first version of a computation solution for OGM developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, called Stratys™ Compute , which, along with a new analysis pipeline, can accelerate data analysis times compared to its predecessor, Saphyr ® Compute. Stratys Compute is a low footprint IT solution that can be deployed quickly, sitting next to a Stratys system in any lab, allowing labs of all sizes to adopt Stratys

, which, along with a new analysis pipeline, can accelerate data analysis times compared to its predecessor, Saphyr Compute. Stratys Compute is a low footprint IT solution that can be deployed quickly, sitting next to a Stratys system in any lab, allowing labs of all sizes to adopt Stratys The OGM community continued to publish significant data including: A framework for consistent, universal OGM analysis in hematologic malignancies published by an international consortium comprising 17 different distinguished researchers Publications from our clinical studies in post and pre-natal constitutional genetic disease Four papers on use of OGM in blood cancer research published by MD Anderson Cancer Center, including one describing the use of OGM in the largest single cohort of 1277 hematologic malignancy samples Two publications from Johns Hopkins University Medical Center outlining use of OGM in two new applications: multiple myeloma and sarcoma

including: The AMA established a category I CPT code for OGM which is a key component OGM users will take advantage of to get reimbursement from insurance companies and other third-party payers

which is a key component OGM users will take advantage of to get reimbursement from insurance companies and other third-party payers The International System for Human Cytogenomic Nomenclature (ISCN) added OGM nomenclature to its 2024 guide

nomenclature to its 2024 guide The American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG) recognized OGM as a key tool in postnatal and solid tumor applications in two publications



“In 2024, we navigated a challenging external environment for access to capital with important debt modifications and equity capital raises via a series of registered direct offerings. These steps have extended our cash runway and with the implementation of significant cost savings, our capital efficiency has increased dramatically. We remain focused on financial discipline and implementing actionable processes that we believe will enable us to improve margins and further extend our cash runway,” added Mark Adamchak, principal accounting officer of Bionano.

Bionano is in the process of completing its customary year-end close and review procedures and has not completed preparation of its financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2024 or for the full year ended December 31, 2024. The financial performance measures presented in this press release for the fourth quarter of 2024 and for the year ended December 31, 2024 are preliminary and unaudited, are based on management’s initial review of the information presented, and are thus inherently uncertain and subject to change as Bionano completes its end-of-period reporting process and related activities for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the full year ended December 31, 2024. During the course of the preparation of Bionano's consolidated financial statements and related notes as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024, Bionano’s independent registered public accountants may identify items that could cause final reported results to be materially different from the preliminary estimates presented in this press release. Additional information and disclosures would be required for a more complete understanding of Bionano’s financial position and results of operations as of and for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on this preliminary information.

