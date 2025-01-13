Iantrek Announces First Commercial Cases of its C.Rex Micro-Interventional System for Trabecular Outflow Enhancement

White Plains, NY., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iantrek, Inc, a venture-backed, medical technology company pioneering next-generation bio- and micro-interventional technologies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases, today announced the first commercial cases of its next-generation micro-interventional system for canal outflow enhancement in glaucoma surgery. These cases mark the start of their pre-launch activities with the C.Rex technology.

C.Rex is an ophthalmic surgical system for canal outflow gonio-intervention. It is the only FDA-registered MIGS technology for excisional circumferential trabeculorhexis and dual wall canal intervention. It uses advanced Nitinol filament technology which employs next-generation flexible micro-instrumentation with memory-shaped super-elasticity to deliver full 360-degrees excisional, single or dual wall canalotomy. Unlike conventional intraocular interventions such as micro-stents, lasers and other non-implantable devices which address only a limited segment of the canal inner wall, the C.Rex portfolio of products is the only MIGS technology for fully titratable 180-360 comprehensive intervention. Additional information on the C.Rex technology is available on Iantrek’s website: https://iantrekmed.com/migs-devices/#c-rex

Carol Toris, Professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center shared “All conventional approaches have focused on the trabecular meshwork and the inner canal wall. We have shown empirically and presented our study at ARVO that dual canal intervention can lead to incremental outflow enhancement over single inner wall goniotomy. Iantrek’s approach is uniquely original as it is able to address outflow resistance in the entire canal.”

Arkadidy Yadgarov, of OMNI Eye Services in Atlanta, GA and the first surgeon in the country to utilize the advanced technology adds “There are a lot of trabecular technologies, but this is an interventional breakthrough in non-implantable trabecular outflow surgery. It is one of the most surgically intuitive MIGS technologies, and the only goniotomy system to enable surgical intervention on the entire canal, not just segmentally. The C.Rex offers circumferential excisional goniotomy which is guided, continuous, comprehensive and can reduce resistant in the outer wall.”

Iantrek, Inc. (www.iantrekmed.com) is a medical technology company founded by ophthalmic innovator Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Professor of Ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine and the New York Eye and Ear of Mount Sinai, Iantrek is focused on micro- and bio-interventional solutions to advance the surgical treatment of chronic eye diseases. The company has developed a comprehensive late-stage portfolio for ophthalmic interventions and is advancing next-generation micro-surgical instrumentation and biologic tissue solutions for surgeons and patients.

