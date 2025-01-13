Low Dielectric Materials Market to Reach USD 2.81 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Applications in Automotive and Aerospace Industries | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Low Dielectric Materials Market size was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.81 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.44% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Demand for advanced communication technologies and miniaturized electronics fuels the low dielectric materials market.

Low dielectric materials are witnessing an increased demand owing to the high demand for materials with low electrical conductivity, particularly in electronics and communication technologies. This is supplemented by the miniaturization of devices and a need for data transmission at higher speeds. According to the European Space Agency, low-dielectric materials are critical in aerospace for reducing signal loss in communication systems. The growth of the market is further enhanced by the expansion of 5G networks in the telecommunications sector. Companies like Dow Chemical and BASF are investing in innovations for extreme-performance applications. In addition, movements towards sustainable materials and changing regulatory conditions, like RoHS for EU, are also pushing the market in this regard.





Key Companies:

Daikin Industries Ltd. (Fluoropolymers, Modified Polyphenylene Ether)

Mitsubishi Corporation (Ceramics, Polyimide)

Huntsman Corporation (Cyanate Ester, Epoxy Resins)

Arxada (formerly Lonza Specialty Ingredients) (Specialty Polymers, Antimicrobial Coatings)

SABIC (Fluoropolymers, Cyclic Olefin Copolymers)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Modified Polyphenylene Ether, Polyimide)

Topas Advanced Polymers (Cyclic Olefin Copolymers, Modified Polyphenylene Ether)

Zeon Corp. (Cyclic Olefin Copolymers, Liquid Crystal Polymers)

Chemours Company LLC (Teflon PTFE, Perfluoropolyether)

DIC Corporation (Phenolic Resins, Polyimide Resins)

Arkema (PEEK, Kynar PVDF)

Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd. (Epoxy Resins, Ceramics)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Silicone Resins, Ceramics)

Dow (Polyimides, Polyurethane Resins)

Olin Corporation (Epoxy Resins, Polyetherimide)

Celanese Corporation (Liquid Crystal Polymers, Thermoplastic Composites)

Solvay (PEEK, Polyimide)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Polyimides, Fluoropolymers)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Ceramics, Advanced Composites)

JSR Corporation (Silicone-based Polymers, Photoresist Materials)

Low Dielectric Materials Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.61 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.81 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.44% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Thermoplastic, Thermoset, Ceramics)

• By Material Type (Fluoropolymer, Modified Polyphenylene Ether, Polyimide, Cyclic Olefin Copolymer, Cyanate Ester, Liquid Crystal Polymer, Others)

• By Application (PCBs, Antenna, Microelectronics, Wire & Cable, Radome, Others) Key Drivers • Miniaturization of Electronic Devices Drives Demand for Low Dielectric Materials in Consumer Electronics Industry

• Rising Demand for Low Dielectric Materials Driven by IoT Expansion and Smart Cities Growth

Thermoplastics is dominating the low dielectric materials market with 45% share in 2023, due to the flexibility and cost-effectiveness it offers.

Thermoplastics dominate and account for 45% of the Low Dielectric Materials Market in 2023. They are flexible, easy to process, and inexpensive. These are plastics that can be melted and remolded into almost any desired configuration. Thus, they are suited to high-volume, low-cost production. Use is found on PCBs; wire and cable insulation; and electronic components for cars and consumer goods, among other things. Electrical insulation is critical in assessing the strength and reliability of electronic devices. Additionally, its moldability along with decorative potential gives thermoplastics a significant amount in residential wiring and telecommunications, in smart devices as well as car electronics.

Fluoropolymers Lead Low Dielectric Materials Market with 32% Share in 2023 Due to Thermal Stability and Chemical Resistance

Fluoropolymers dominated the Low Dielectric Materials Market with a 32% share in 2023, owing to their exceptional thermal stability, low dielectric constant, and strong chemical resistance. Widely used in high-performance applications such as electronics, telecommunications, and automotive, fluoropolymers like PTFE are ideal for cables, PCBs, and radomes. Their resilience in harsh chemical environments and extreme temperatures, coupled with growing demand for 5G networks and high-speed communication technologies, further boosts their market presence. Additionally, their low-loss, high-frequency properties make them critical in precision industries.

PCBs Capture 43% Share of Low Dielectric Materials Market in 2023, Driven by Demand for High-Performance Electronics

PCBs accounted for the largest share of 43% in the Low Dielectric Materials Market in 2023, primarily due to their integral role in nearly all electronic devices. Serving as the backbone for assembling and connecting electronic components, PCBs are crucial in various industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and industrial equipment. The demand for high-speed communication, compact designs, and advanced consumer electronics has propelled PCB adoption. The dielectric materials used in PCBs are vital for minimizing signal and energy loss, and addressing reliability and performance issues in high-frequency circuits, particularly for high-speed applications like smartphones, laptops, and 5G networks. With the expanding electronics market driven by IoT, wearable technology, and electric vehicles, PCBs are expected to remain the dominant segment in the industry.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America accounted for a market share of 37% in the Low Dielectric Materials market. The leadership of the region can be primarily attributed to the huge investments in high-tech industries such as electronics, telecommunications, and aerospace. The U.S. and Canadian companies are using advanced Low Dielectric Materials in manufacturing high-performance communication devices, and the U.S. government too invests heavily in 5G infrastructure and in aerospace technology, all of which further power the market.

The Low Dielectric Materials market is expanding with electronics, telecommunications, and aerospace as rising demand drivers from miniaturization and 5G advancements. Thermoplastics remain the leader because of their cost-effectiveness and flexibility; growth will be sustained as sustainability and innovation shape the sector.

Recent Developments

February 2024: SABIC unveiled new damp heat performance data for capacitors using Elcres HTV150A films at APEC 2024. The excellent dielectric films will further improve the reliability of high-temperature electronic applications.

SABIC unveiled new damp heat performance data for capacitors using Elcres HTV150A films at APEC 2024. The excellent dielectric films will further improve the reliability of high-temperature electronic applications. October 2024: DIC Corporation and Unitika developed a low-dielectric PPS specialty film that is particularly suited for millimeter-wave PCBs and radar applications.





