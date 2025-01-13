Rezolve Ai Poised for Global Growth as it enters 2025 with Strong Customer Acquisitions, Strategic Partnerships, and Groundbreaking Innovations

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is entering 2025 with momentum, announcing customer acquisitions across diverse geographies, a robust pipeline of prospects, and the launch of transformative solutions designed to drive the future of retail.

With new customers such as Shoeby in the Netherlands, gkv informatik in Germany, and Royal Caviar Club in Hong Kong, Rezolve Ai’s global presence is expanding rapidly. These wins, coupled with partnerships with tech giants Microsoft and Google, underline the company’s ability to innovate and deliver exceptional value to retailers worldwide.

Strategic Focus and Global Reach

“Rezolve Ai is at the forefront of reshaping global retail with AI-driven solutions,” said Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai. “We are winning customers across Europe, Asia, and beyond, and the strength of our pipeline gives us great confidence in our growth trajectory for 2025. Our partnerships with Microsoft and Google are bringing unprecedented awareness and high-quality leads to Rezolve Ai, and we anticipate announcing many more customer wins in the US and globally this year.”

This week, Rezolve Ai is showcasing its innovative solutions at the NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show in New York City alongside Microsoft and Google. The event marks a pivotal moment for the company as it demonstrates its cutting-edge technologies to industry leaders and potential customers from around the world.

Entering 2025, Rezolve Ai boasts an improved balance sheet, a growing customer base, and an ambitious sales and marketing strategy targeting the United States and key European markets. These initiatives aim to accelerate demand for its innovative retail solutions, including BRAiN Commerce, conversational commerce, and merchant-friendly payments.

A Bright Future for Rezolve Ai

“As we begin this exciting new chapter, Rezolve Ai believes it is well-positioned to lead the retail industry into a future defined by innovation, efficiency, and customer-centricity,” Wagner added. “With customers across multiple geographies, thriving partnerships, and groundbreaking payment advancements, we believe we are poised to transform how commerce is conducted globally.”

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

