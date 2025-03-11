Rezolve Ai to Present at 37th Annual Roth Conference March 16-18, 2025

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (Nasdaq: RZLV), a global leader in AI-driven retail and commerce solutions today announces that Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat alongside Omar Hijazi, Microsoft’s Americas Industry Leader for Retail, to discuss Rezolve Ai’s partnership with Microsoft and to comment on the “Future of E-Commerce: Will AI Agents Do Your Shopping?” The event is being held at the 37th Annual Roth Conference, taking place at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, California March 16-18, 2025, and the fireside chat will take place on March 18, 2025, at 9:00AM. In addition, Mr. Wagner will host one-on-one meetings with investors.

