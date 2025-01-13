Battery Tender Expands Retail Partnership with Costco, Adding EV Chargers to Canadian Online Store

DELAND, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Tender by Deltran, a leading brand in battery chargers and portable power accessories, today announces the expansion of its retail partnership with Costco by adding two new electric vehicle (EV) chargers to the retailer’s Canadian online catalog.

Both chargers come with a J1772 Tesla adapter, exclusive to the EV chargers sold at Costco, allowing compatibility with all EVs.

Costco seasonally carries Battery Tender automotive and marine battery chargers, and the introduction of the Battery Tender® eCharge 32 AMP, Level 1+2 Portable Electric Vehicle Charger and the eCharge 40 AMP, Level 2 Mountable Indoor Outdoor EV Charger mark a concerted effort to expand the retailer’s reach to EV owners.

As Canadian drivers continue to accelerate the transition to EVs , these products allow owners to charge their cars at home, avoiding added costs of public charging and ensuring they start every day with a ‘full tank.’ Both products are UL and ENERGY STAR compliant, setting the standard for safe, environmentally friendly home charging.

“Canadians have embraced the transition to EVs, and these products alleviate a major concern – range anxiety – by allowing them to charge at home,” said Michael Prelec, Deltran CEO. “EV batteries are impacted by cold weather, so ensuring that you have a fully charged vehicle each morning is imperative. These chargers enable Costco Canada to cater to customer needs and enhance their EV product lineup.”

The eCharge 32 AMP, Level 1+2 Portable Electric Vehicle Charger has a compact design that is perfect for at-home or on-the-go charging. Its easy-to-use and portable design allows it to be unplugged, stored in the trunk of a car, and used at another location – making it convenient for taking on road trips. It is also compatible with both 240V (NEMA 14-50P) or 120V (NEMA 5-20P) power sources. The eCharge 32 keeps EV or plug-in hybrid batteries full at 28.5 charge miles per hour at peak power.

The eCharge 40 AMP, Level 2 Mountable Indoor Outdoor EV Charger offers fast, versatile charging for EVs, delivering up to 36 miles of charge per hour. This charger is perfect for home or workplace installation and is compatible with a 240V plug-in or hardwired setup. Featuring an easy-to-read display, RFID access cards for security, and protection against overvoltage and temperature issues.

Both chargers are available on the Costco Canada website here .

About Battery Tender®

Battery Tender® is a leading force in the power management and battery industry, dedicated to crafting cutting-edge charging and maintenance solutions. With a rich legacy spanning over 35 years, our brand has garnered unwavering trust from customers worldwide, owing to our steadfast commitment to performance and unmatched product reliability. For more information, visit BatteryTender.com and follow @BatteryTender on social.

