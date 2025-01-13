Applications Now Open for Muscular Dystrophy Association’s College Scholarship Program for Students with Neuromuscular Conditions

New York, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is proud to announce that applications are now open for the second year of the MDA College Scholarship Program. Students living with neuromuscular diseases who are pursuing or plan to pursue undergraduate education at an accredited college or university are invited to apply at MDA.org/Scholarship. The deadline for applications is March 13, 2025.

MDA will award merit-based scholarships of up to $5,000 per student. Awards go towards support for students who demonstrate leadership potential and a commitment to community engagement. Students who have received an MDA College Scholarship previously are also eligible to apply for support. These scholarships are designed to provide financial support and empower young adults to develop the critical skills necessary for future professional success.

Recipients will be notified in June, with public announcements made in mid-August. The MDA College Scholarship program continues to highlight the organization’s dedication to advancing the futures of students living with neuromuscular disease, creating access to education, and promoting long-term career growth.

A Community of Support and Empowerment

Over time, the MDA College Scholarship Program aims to cultivate a network of peers and mentors who share the experience of living with neuromuscular disease. Beyond financial assistance, the program will provide additional supplemental support based on feedback and insights gathered from the community. Students will also receive access to a dynamic community where they can exchange resources, advice, and experiences.

“We’re thrilled to enter the second year of this program, which represents more than just financial support for students — it’s an opportunity to connect, grow, and lead,” said Alicia Dobosz, Executive Vice President of Community Engagement, Muscular Dystrophy Association. “Connecting with our first year of scholars and hearing how impactful this program has been and the remarkable ways in which they are involved on their campus, navigating complex environments, and advocating for greater access and accessibility is incredibly motivating for us. We are seeing firsthand how programs like this make a difference. This scholarship program is integral to Muscular Dystrophy Association’s broader efforts to provide essential resources for young adults. With the continued breakthroughs in research and treatment, it’s vital we ensure these students have the tools and support to reach their academic goals, build leadership skills, and eventually thrive in their careers.”

Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders

In addition to providing financial assistance, MDA’s College Scholarship recipients are recognized for their leadership potential and community involvement. The program fosters a sense of camaraderie, where students can inspire and support one another, regardless of their geographic location. Through this initiative, MDA is building a bridge to future opportunities for students living with neuromuscular diseases.

“I’ve always found strength while living with a neuromuscular condition because I’ve always had a powerful ally in my corner, and that has been my extended ‘family’ and support network at the Muscular Dystrophy Association,” said Jonathan Lengel, Fordham University, Digital Technologies & Emerging Media and Music. “This scholarship not only helped me pay for school, but it also connected me with other students who are navigating similar challenges. I feel like I’m part of something bigger — a community that believes in the power of education and the impact we can have as leaders.”

MDA College Scholarship recipient in 2024, Grace LoPiccolo, Saint Louis University, Bioethics, has dreams of working in the disability law field, and is already making waves in the field. “The MDA College Scholarship allowed me to focus more on my education and less on the financial burden of school. It’s an incredible feeling to know that I’m supported by such a dedicated community. This program, and the larger community I’m connected to through the Muscular Dystrophy Association, has given me even more confidence to push myself further in my studies and my career,” she said.

A Partnership for Progress

The MDA College Scholarship program is made possible through the generosity of corporate partners, including Certinia and Numotion Foundation.

“At Certinia, we’re proud to support MDA’s efforts to help students with neuromuscular diseases pursue their dreams of higher education,” said DJ Paoni, CEO of Certinia. “Providing educational opportunities for these students is a critical step in empowering them to realize their full potential. We believe in the importance of creating access for people living with disabilities and MDA’s scholarship program plays a vital role in fostering a more inclusive future for all.”

“The Numotion Foundation is proud to support the MDA College Scholarship Program,” said Mike Swinford, President of the Numotion Foundation. “These scholarships provide critical educational opportunities that will help individuals living with neuromuscular disease develop the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in their careers and communities. We commend each student who applies, as well as the Muscular Dystrophy Association for their dedication to creating this impactful program.”

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit MDA.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 75th Anniversary

In 2025, the Muscular Dystrophy Association proudly marks 75 years legacy, impact and momentum in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. Since our founding, MDA has been at the forefront of research breakthroughs, providing access to comprehensive care, and championing the rights of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular diseases. This milestone has been made possible by generations of dedicated support from people living with neuromuscular disease, their families, researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and donors—who boldly drive our mission forward. As we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring this legacy, building on the impact we’ve made together, and continuing our momentum toward transformative progress for people living with neuromuscular disorders.

