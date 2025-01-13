EV Battery Testing Market Global Forecast to 2030, with Profiles of Leading Players TUV SUD, SGS, Intertek Group, Nemko, Bureau Veritas and More

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Battery Testing Market by Testing Type, Battery Technology, Form Factor, Sourcing Type, Chemistry, Propulsion, EV Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The EV battery testing market is estimated to grow from USD 3.35 billion in 2024 to USD 9.51 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.

The EV battery testing market is growing as the demand for electric vehicles grows, driven by stricter emission regulations, government incentives, and the global push for sustainability. With around 40 million EVs on the road and China accounting for 60% of global sales in 2023, followed by Europe (25%) and the US (10%), the need for reliable battery testing is at an all-time high. Testing ensures safety and performance, especially concerning incidents like battery fires and overheating. Advancements in battery technologies, including solid-state and high-capacity lithium-ion chemistries, require specialized protocols to validate their efficiency. As automakers set ambitious goals for zero-emission vehicles, battery testing will play a critical role in ensuring next-generation batteries' safety, performance, and reliability, shaping the future of sustainable transport.







Lithium-ion battery segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



The lithium-ion battery segment will dominate the EV battery testing market during the forecast period due to its well-established technology and critical role in electric vehicles. Around 90% of EVs on the road today are equipped with lithium-ion batteries, highlighting their dominance in the market. This is due to its benefits, such as its high energy density, long cycle life, and continuous improvements in safety, charging speed, and cost efficiency. As automakers introduce advanced and high-performance EV models, like the Hyundai IONIQ 6, Hyundai Kona Electric, and Toyota Bz4x, the demand for rigorous testing of lithium-ion batteries is increasing to ensure safety and performance under various conditions.



Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the lithium-ion battery testing market, driven by large-scale investments and advancements in battery manufacturing. For instance, Tata Group has committed USD 1.58 billion to build a lithium-ion cell factory in India, and Northvolt plans to achieve a production capacity of 60 GWh in Sweden by 2032. Additionally, regulatory compliance and safety concerns have intensified this segment's need for comprehensive testing. The growing adoption of EVs globally, supported by government incentives and technological progress, further boosts the demand for battery testing services.



In conclusion, the lithium-ion battery segment's established technology, versatility, and continuous improvements make it essential for the EV market, driving the growth of specialized testing services to meet stringent safety and performance standards worldwide.



Performance testing is estimated to be the fastest growing market by 2033



The performance testing segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market in EV battery testing during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high-performance, safe, and reliable EV batteries. This type of testing evaluates critical aspects such as battery capacity, charging speed, durability, and safety under real-world conditions. Companies like TUV SUD, with expertise in lithium-ion batteries and advanced testing protocols, offer services such as cyclic and calendar aging tests, rapid charging profiles, and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy to ensure optimal battery performance. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate this segment, driven by significant advancements in EV production and investments in battery testing infrastructure, such as the opening of TUV Rheinland's Yangtze River Delta Hub in China in 2023.



Regulatory compliance requirements and the rising adoption of advanced battery technologies, including solid-state and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries fuel the segment's growth. Additionally, the need to meet safety standards and consumer expectations for longer battery life and faster charging speeds has further boosted demand for performance testing. In conclusion, the integration of automated and AI-driven testing technologies will continue to support the rapid expansion of this market, ensuring that EV batteries meet global safety and reliability standards.



Europe is anticipated to be one of the fastest markets over the forecast period



Europe is emerging as the fastest-growing market for EV battery testing, driven by the rapid expansion of the EV market and increasing demand for high-performance batteries. European OEMs like VW, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz are leading the shift to electrification, introducing models with varying battery capacities, from compact EVs with 40-60 kWh batteries to premium vehicles with capacities exceeding 100 kWh. This diversity in vehicle types and battery sizes has created a robust demand for diverse battery testing solutions.



Europe's EV battery testing market is evolving to ensure that batteries meet performance, safety, and durability standards. Performance testing, including charge/discharge tests, thermal management evaluations, and lifecycle assessments, has become critical due to the introduction of long-range and high-capacity battery variants. Automakers focus on advanced powertrain technologies like 800V architectures and integrated thermal management, which require specialized testing to validate efficiency and reliability. Additionally, the shift toward solid-state batteries, expected to revolutionize EV performance, has further propelled the need for more testing.



Moreover, Europe's strong ecosystem of battery supply chains and gigafactories also supports the testing market's growth. Initiatives like the European Battery Alliance and significant private investments enable the region to become more self-reliant in battery manufacturing, reducing dependence on the Asian market. Due to this, establishing advanced testing facilities by key service providers, including TUV SUD, Dekra, Applus+, TUV Rheinland, etc, are expanding their presence in Europe to meet the growing demand.



With EV adoption, battery innovation accelerating, and the region's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality, offering opportunities for testing providers will play a crucial role in ensuring EV batteries' safety, performance, and sustainability.

The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Global EV adoption growth and push for Decarbonization, Rise in Demand for GWh of Battery Capacity for EVs, Focus on Safety Standards, Advancements in Battery Technologies), restraints (High Testing Costs, Complexity of Testing Protocols & long testing duration), opportunities (Digital and AI-Driven Solutions, Increase in investments in battery technologies), and challenges (Extended Testing Duration and Capacity Constraints) are influencing the growth of the EV battery testing market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the EV battery testing market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the EV battery testing market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the EV battery testing market.

Deep dive segments on the EV battery testing market and their trends.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like TUV SUD (UK), SGS (Switzerland), Intertek Group (UK), UL (US), and Bureau Veritas (France) among others in the EV battery testing market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Global Electric Vehicle Adoption Growth and Push for Decarbonization

Growing Demand for High-Capacity Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Growing Focus on Safety Standards

Advancements in Battery Technologies

Restraints

Complexity of Testing Protocols and High Investments Leading to High Testing Costs

Opportunities

Integrating Machine Learning and AI-Driven Solutions

Challenges

Extended Testing Duration and Capacity Constraints

Case Study Analysis

Cost-Effective Battery Pack Test System by Dmc

Acerta Introduced Linpulse to Enhance Leak Testing for EV Batteries

Keithley Improved Efficiency, Accuracy, and Reliability of Battery Testing Processes

Ion Energy's BMS Enhances Safety and Production for Off-Road Electric Vehicles

EV Battery Testing Market, by EV Type

Light-Duty Vehicle Rising Demand for Electric Passenger Cars to Drive Segmental Growth

Heavy Commercial Vehicle Government Support for Adoption of Electric Heavy Commercial Vehicles to Drive Market



EV Battery Testing Market, by Form Factor

Prismatic More Compact Form of Cylindrical Cells

Pouch Design Flexibility Allows Optimum Consumption for Battery Space

Cylindrical Low-Cost Manufacturing to Support Faster Adoption



EV Battery Testing Market, by Propulsion

Battery Electric Vehicle Declining Battery Costs to Drive Market

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Emphasis on Meeting Fuel Efficiency Goals to Drive Market

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle Expanding Charging Infrastructure to Drive Market

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Longer Driving Range to Drive Demand



EV Battery Testing Market, by Battery Technology

Cell-To-Module Offers Enhanced Performance and Driving Range

Cell-To-Pack Reduction in Battery Weight and Cost to Drive Demand

Cell-To-Chassis/Cell-To-Body Better Vehicle Performance and Cost Efficiency to Drive Demand



EV Battery Testing Market, by Chemistry

Lithium-Ion High Energy Density to Drive Segmental Growth

Solid-State High Energy Storage Capability with Longer Lifespan to Drive Market



EV Battery Testing Market, by Sourcing Type

In-House Long-Term Cost Savings by Reducing Reliance on External Testing Services

Outsourced Allows OEMs and Battery Manufacturers to Access Advanced Testing Solutions



EV Battery Testing Market, by Testing Type

Safety Testing Emergence of Advanced Battery Technologies to Drive Market

Performance Testing Growing Adoption of High-Capacity and Higher-Performance Batteries to Drive Market



