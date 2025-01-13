VILVI Group information release calendar

The information of VILVI Group will be released as follows:
10th day of each month of 2025 – consolidated sales for the last month;
February 28, 2025 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2024;
April 8, 2025 – audited financial statements of 2024;
April 29, 2025 – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;
May 30, 2025 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2025;
August 29, 2025 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2025;
November 28, 2025– Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2025.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu