VILVI Group information release calendar

The information of VILVI Group will be released as follows:

10th day of each month of 2025 – consolidated sales for the last month;

February 28, 2025 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2024;

April 8, 2025 – audited financial statements of 2024;

April 29, 2025 – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;

May 30, 2025 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2025;

August 29, 2025 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2025;

November 28, 2025– Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2025.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu

