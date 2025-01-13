Rezolve Ai CEO Daniel Wagner Applauds National Data Library Announcement but Urges Government to Prioritize UK AI Companies

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) founder and CEO Daniel Wagner today commended the UK government’s recent decision to create a National Data Library to help give developers access to high quality data as part of a plan to fuel AI progress and high-quality AI applications, calling it a transformative step for AI innovation. However, Wagner cautioned that this invaluable dataset must remain exclusively accessible to UK-based AI companies, emphasizing its potential as a strategic national asset in the global AI race.

“The National Data Library dataset would be an enormously valuable set of assets with the potential to revolutionize AI in multiple sectors,” said Wagner. “However, allowing access to this data by companies outside the UK would be a profound mistake, undermining our ability to retain a competitive edge in the burgeoning AI sector.”

Why Limiting Access to UK Companies is Essential

Wagner argued that restricting access to UK-based AI companies would provide several key benefits:

Fostering UK Innovation: “The UK is at the forefront of the AI revolution, with a vibrant ecosystem of cutting-edge companies that are primed to use this data responsibly and innovatively. By limiting access to UK firms, we can drive domestic AI breakthroughs that will bolster our global standing in technology and healthcare.” Economic Gains: “Allowing non-UK companies to access this data would effectively export a critical competitive advantage and diminish the economic returns for the UK. Keeping this resource within our borders ensures that the financial and intellectual property benefits remain here.” Data Sovereignty and Ethics: “The National Data Library data set would include information about much of the UK and its population. Ensuring that UK companies manage this data means we can better safeguard its ethical use and maintain accountability to British citizens. The risks of data misuse increase significantly when control shifts to foreign entities.”



A Call for Strategic Policy

Wagner urged the UK government to adopt a strategic policy that aligns data access with national interests. “We must think beyond short-term commercial gain and focus on the long-term benefits of nurturing a robust, homegrown AI industry. The AI challenges of tomorrow demand that we position UK companies as leaders in the field today.”

Rezolve AI, an innovator in AI-driven retail and commerce solutions, sees parallels in the competitive advantages AI can bring across industries, highlighting the necessity of protecting national data resources.

“By prioritizing UK companies, we’re not only preserving the integrity and potential of the National Data Library but also ensuring that its benefits ripple through the entire UK economy and society,” Wagner concluded.

