Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 84,549 Ageas shares in the period from 06-01-2025 until 10-01-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|06-01-2025
|17,768
|838,335
|47.18
|46.96
|47.46
|07-01-2025
|16,445
|777,655
|47.29
|46.66
|47.54
|08-01-2025
|17,362
|820,712
|47.27
|47.06
|47.54
|09-01-2025
|15,676
|745,630
|47.57
|47.26
|47.76
|10-01-2025
|17,298
|817,716
|47.27
|47.00
|47.66
|Total
|84,549
|4,000,049
|47.31
|46.66
|47.76
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,687,711 shares for a total amount of EUR 80,814,276. This corresponds to 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
