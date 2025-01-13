Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 84,549 Ageas shares in the period from 06-01-2025 until 10-01-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
06-01-202517,768838,33547.1846.9647.46
07-01-202516,445777,65547.2946.6647.54
08-01-202517,362820,71247.2747.0647.54
09-01-202515,676745,63047.5747.2647.76
10-01-202517,298817,71647.2747.0047.66
Total84,5494,000,04947.3146.6647.76

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,687,711 shares for a total amount of EUR 80,814,276. This corresponds to 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

