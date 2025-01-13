Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

CEGEDIM
Public limited company with boards of directors with a capital of € 13 431 769,27 Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register
Paris, January 1st 2025
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM
Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2024:
- 18,946 shares
- € 70,517.71
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 517
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 493
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 25,699 shares for € 314,682.89
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 27,904 shares for € 346,211.99
------------------------------------------------------------
As a reminder:
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account:
- 21,151 shares
- € 38,647.57
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 509
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 384
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 24,181 shares for € 361,120.97
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 18,492 shares for € 288,074.43
------------------------------------------------------------
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 250,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
o0o
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Total
|517
|25,699
|314,682.89
|493
|27,904
|346,211.99
|07/01/2024
|1
|1
|12.90
|12
|671
|8,743.13
|07/02/2024
|12
|595
|7,616.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/03/2024
|2
|86
|1,087.90
|3
|201
|2,562.75
|07/04/2024
|4
|115
|1,461.65
|5
|441
|5,666.85
|07/05/2024
|2
|101
|1,323.10
|6
|461
|6,043.71
|07/08/2024
|6
|441
|5,821.20
|-
|-
|-
|07/09/2024
|1
|7
|93.10
|5
|698
|9,520.72
|07/10/2024
|5
|271
|3,612.43
|3
|201
|2,723.55
|07/11/2024
|4
|184
|2,419.60
|1
|1
|13.20
|07/12/2024
|6
|251
|3,270.53
|2
|151
|1,978.10
|07/16/2024
|3
|221
|2,857.53
|4
|311
|4,055.44
|07/17/2024
|5
|256
|3,292.16
|6
|147
|1,911.00
|07/18/2024
|7
|241
|3,096.85
|6
|46
|610.42
|07/19/2024
|4
|320
|4,201.60
|1
|1
|13.30
|07/22/2024
|3
|250
|3,250.00
|4
|150
|1,962.00
|07/23/2024
|5
|96
|1,243.20
|2
|51
|665.55
|07/24/2024
|2
|106
|1,367.40
|2
|101
|1,313.00
|07/25/2024
|7
|250
|3,225.00
|6
|250
|3,247.50
|07/26/2024
|-
|-
|-
|7
|324
|4,247.64
|07/29/2024
|2
|100
|1,303.00
|8
|474
|6,252.06
|07/30/2024
|6
|308
|3,997.84
|8
|600
|7,878.00
|07/31/2024
|1
|1
|12.90
|5
|101
|1,307.95
|08/01/2024
|17
|812
|10,271.80
|17
|550
|7,034.50
|08/02/2024
|5
|351
|4,433.13
|2
|5
|64.50
|08/05/2024
|7
|500
|6,100.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/06/2024
|2
|151
|1,827.10
|8
|576
|7,148.16
|08/07/2024
|1
|1
|12.60
|3
|26
|330.20
|08/08/2024
|7
|307
|3,837.50
|2
|79
|1,003.30
|08/09/2024
|10
|445
|5,540.25
|1
|1
|12.65
|08/12/2024
|3
|151
|1,857.30
|3
|159
|1,971.60
|08/13/2024
|2
|8
|98.48
|21
|744
|9,448.80
|08/14/2024
|2
|10
|127.00
|2
|207
|2,657.88
|08/15/2024
|2
|260
|3,294.20
|-
|-
|-
|08/16/2024
|2
|121
|1,536.70
|2
|151
|1,932.80
|08/19/2024
|2
|121
|1,524.60
|1
|200
|2,550.00
|08/20/2024
|2
|120
|1,524.00
|2
|418
|5,379.66
|08/21/2024
|1
|1
|12.70
|7
|273
|3,483.48
|08/22/2024
|1
|1
|12.65
|2
|120
|1,530.00
|08/23/2024
|2
|93
|1,181.10
|4
|207
|2,653.74
|08/26/2024
|2
|147
|1,861.02
|1
|100
|1,275.00
|08/27/2024
|3
|299
|3,752.45
|1
|2
|25.30
|08/28/2024
|1
|50
|630.00
|5
|78
|989.04
|08/29/2024
|1
|1
|12.65
|7
|235
|2,996.25
|08/30/2024
|4
|77
|986.37
|7
|370
|4,787.80
|09/02/2024
|1
|50
|642.50
|-
|-
|-
|09/03/2024
|3
|94
|1,193.80
|1
|1
|12.80
|09/04/2024
|2
|101
|1,282.70
|2
|151
|1,947.90
|09/05/2024
|2
|2
|25.40
|4
|501
|6,437.85
|09/06/2024
|9
|520
|6,567.60
|1
|1
|12.85
|09/09/2024
|-
|-
|-
|6
|400
|5,080.00
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Total
|517
|25,699
|314,682.89
|493
|27,904
|346,211.99
|09/10/2024
|4
|201
|2,532.60
|1
|1
|12.70
|09/11/2024
|4
|111
|1,408.59
|2
|117
|1,497.60
|09/12/2024
|5
|191
|2,416.15
|4
|35
|448.00
|09/13/2024
|4
|245
|3,057.60
|2
|61
|771.65
|09/16/2024
|4
|127
|1,587.50
|1
|1
|12.50
|09/17/2024
|5
|434
|5,372.92
|1
|1
|12.55
|09/18/2024
|2
|101
|1,232.20
|8
|168
|2,101.68
|09/19/2024
|7
|338
|4,221.62
|6
|254
|3,200.40
|09/20/2024
|6
|303
|3,760.23
|1
|1
|12.55
|09/23/2024
|2
|240
|3,000.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/24/2024
|2
|240
|2,971.20
|1
|80
|1,004.00
|09/25/2024
|1
|1
|12.40
|7
|166
|2,060.06
|09/26/2024
|1
|120
|1,488.00
|10
|570
|7,233.30
|09/27/2024
|5
|540
|6,690.60
|-
|-
|-
|09/30/2024
|1
|1
|12.20
|2
|120
|1,500.00
|10/01/2024
|5
|460
|5,575.20
|6
|241
|2,976.35
|10/02/2024
|-
|-
|-
|5
|121
|1,488.30
|10/03/2024
|7
|221
|2,685.15
|2
|150
|1,845.00
|10/04/2024
|4
|490
|5,845.70
|-
|-
|-
|10/07/2024
|2
|240
|2,808.00
|5
|520
|6,359.60
|10/08/2024
|3
|120
|1,488.00
|-
|-
|-
|10/09/2024
|5
|259
|3,177.93
|-
|-
|-
|10/10/2024
|5
|125
|1,537.50
|1
|1
|12.40
|10/11/2024
|-
|-
|-
|3
|200
|2,460.00
|10/14/2024
|1
|69
|841.80
|1
|150
|1,845.00
|10/15/2024
|3
|129
|1,580.25
|3
|351
|4,338.36
|10/16/2024
|5
|243
|3,001.05
|4
|22
|273.90
|10/17/2024
|-
|-
|-
|6
|248
|3,082.64
|10/18/2024
|1
|1
|12.40
|3
|121
|1,506.45
|10/21/2024
|-
|-
|-
|1
|89
|1,103.60
|10/22/2024
|6
|38
|466.26
|1
|1
|12.30
|10/23/2024
|6
|178
|2,176.94
|5
|150
|1,849.50
|10/24/2024
|3
|40
|492.00
|3
|211
|2,616.40
|10/25/2024
|4
|121
|1,497.98
|13
|121
|1,505.24
|10/28/2024
|10
|390
|4,761.90
|4
|80
|996.00
|10/29/2024
|10
|461
|5,582.71
|3
|271
|3,317.04
|10/30/2024
|4
|246
|2,937.24
|4
|121
|1,476.20
|10/31/2024
|13
|421
|4,963.59
|1
|1
|11.95
|11/01/2024
|-
|-
|-
|14
|670
|7,986.40
|11/04/2024
|7
|510
|6,007.80
|-
|-
|-
|11/05/2024
|-
|-
|-
|2
|200
|2,360.00
|11/06/2024
|2
|300
|3,501.00
|2
|350
|4,151.00
|11/07/2024
|15
|834
|9,390.84
|2
|200
|2,270.00
|11/08/2024
|8
|410
|4,682.20
|1
|1
|11.45
|11/11/2024
|1
|200
|2,240.00
|2
|199
|2,278.55
|11/12/2024
|1
|100
|1,130.00
|2
|120
|1,380.00
|11/13/2024
|4
|400
|4,472.00
|5
|120
|1,368.00
|11/14/2024
|8
|250
|2,745.00
|-
|-
|-
|11/15/2024
|1
|1
|10.85
|2
|121
|1,331.00
|11/18/2024
|4
|300
|3,210.00
|3
|200
|2,240.00
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Total
|517
|25,699
|314,682.89
|493
|27,904
|346,211.99
|11/19/2024
|4
|250
|2,740.00
|1
|191
|2,139.20
|11/20/2024
|6
|151
|1,656.47
|4
|160
|1,777.60
|11/21/2024
|13
|370
|4,040.40
|-
|-
|-
|11/22/2024
|3
|100
|1,070.00
|1
|1
|10.90
|11/25/2024
|5
|204
|2,203.20
|5
|299
|3,250.13
|11/26/2024
|4
|187
|2,012.12
|6
|391
|4,308.82
|11/27/2024
|7
|316
|3,412.80
|4
|151
|1,661.00
|11/28/2024
|10
|301
|3,274.88
|1
|1
|10.95
|11/29/2024
|4
|151
|1,641.37
|5
|251
|2,750.96
|12/02/2024
|2
|100
|1,070.00
|1
|150
|1,650.00
|12/03/2024
|4
|50
|545.00
|1
|66
|726.00
|12/04/2024
|4
|142
|1,547.80
|3
|150
|1,635.00
|12/05/2024
|4
|152
|1,661.36
|8
|294
|3,239.88
|12/06/2024
|5
|149
|1,624.10
|6
|251
|2,761.00
|12/09/2024
|-
|-
|-
|21
|2,250
|25,492.50
|12/10/2024
|7
|330
|3,795.00
|3
|500
|5,850.00
|12/11/2024
|4
|101
|1,171.60
|14
|891
|10,469.25
|12/12/2024
|-
|-
|-
|19
|2,150
|27,434.00
|12/13/2024
|2
|120
|1,596.00
|3
|270
|3,688.20
|12/16/2024
|7
|480
|6,350.40
|-
|-
|-
|12/17/2024
|1
|50
|670.00
|5
|293
|3,955.50
|12/18/2024
|8
|370
|4,954.30
|7
|327
|4,463.55
|12/19/2024
|3
|100
|1,320.00
|1
|200
|2,680.00
|12/20/2024
|14
|950
|12,511.50
|3
|155
|2,092.50
|12/23/2024
|6
|370
|4,736.00
|1
|200
|2,620.00
|12/24/2024
|2
|100
|1,270.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/27/2024
|1
|120
|1,512.00
|3
|300
|3,816.00
|12/30/2024
|1
|120
|1,500.00
|1
|99
|1,272.15
|12/31/2024
|1
|120
|1,500.00
|3
|51
|655.35
Attachment