Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

CEGEDIM

Public limited company with boards of directors with a capital of € 13 431 769,27 Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, January 1st 2025

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2024:

- 18,946 shares

- € 70,517.71

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 517

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 493

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 25,699 shares for € 314,682.89

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 27,904 shares for € 346,211.99

------------------------------------------------------------

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account:

- 21,151 shares

- € 38,647.57

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 509

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 384

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 24,181 shares for € 361,120.97

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 18,492 shares for € 288,074.43

------------------------------------------------------------

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 250,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 517 25,699 314,682.89 493 27,904 346,211.99 07/01/2024 1 1 12.90 12 671 8,743.13 07/02/2024 12 595 7,616.00 - - - 07/03/2024 2 86 1,087.90 3 201 2,562.75 07/04/2024 4 115 1,461.65 5 441 5,666.85 07/05/2024 2 101 1,323.10 6 461 6,043.71 07/08/2024 6 441 5,821.20 - - - 07/09/2024 1 7 93.10 5 698 9,520.72 07/10/2024 5 271 3,612.43 3 201 2,723.55 07/11/2024 4 184 2,419.60 1 1 13.20 07/12/2024 6 251 3,270.53 2 151 1,978.10 07/16/2024 3 221 2,857.53 4 311 4,055.44 07/17/2024 5 256 3,292.16 6 147 1,911.00 07/18/2024 7 241 3,096.85 6 46 610.42 07/19/2024 4 320 4,201.60 1 1 13.30 07/22/2024 3 250 3,250.00 4 150 1,962.00 07/23/2024 5 96 1,243.20 2 51 665.55 07/24/2024 2 106 1,367.40 2 101 1,313.00 07/25/2024 7 250 3,225.00 6 250 3,247.50 07/26/2024 - - - 7 324 4,247.64 07/29/2024 2 100 1,303.00 8 474 6,252.06 07/30/2024 6 308 3,997.84 8 600 7,878.00 07/31/2024 1 1 12.90 5 101 1,307.95 08/01/2024 17 812 10,271.80 17 550 7,034.50 08/02/2024 5 351 4,433.13 2 5 64.50 08/05/2024 7 500 6,100.00 - - - 08/06/2024 2 151 1,827.10 8 576 7,148.16 08/07/2024 1 1 12.60 3 26 330.20 08/08/2024 7 307 3,837.50 2 79 1,003.30 08/09/2024 10 445 5,540.25 1 1 12.65 08/12/2024 3 151 1,857.30 3 159 1,971.60 08/13/2024 2 8 98.48 21 744 9,448.80 08/14/2024 2 10 127.00 2 207 2,657.88 08/15/2024 2 260 3,294.20 - - - 08/16/2024 2 121 1,536.70 2 151 1,932.80 08/19/2024 2 121 1,524.60 1 200 2,550.00 08/20/2024 2 120 1,524.00 2 418 5,379.66 08/21/2024 1 1 12.70 7 273 3,483.48 08/22/2024 1 1 12.65 2 120 1,530.00 08/23/2024 2 93 1,181.10 4 207 2,653.74 08/26/2024 2 147 1,861.02 1 100 1,275.00 08/27/2024 3 299 3,752.45 1 2 25.30 08/28/2024 1 50 630.00 5 78 989.04 08/29/2024 1 1 12.65 7 235 2,996.25 08/30/2024 4 77 986.37 7 370 4,787.80 09/02/2024 1 50 642.50 - - - 09/03/2024 3 94 1,193.80 1 1 12.80 09/04/2024 2 101 1,282.70 2 151 1,947.90 09/05/2024 2 2 25.40 4 501 6,437.85 09/06/2024 9 520 6,567.60 1 1 12.85 09/09/2024 - - - 6 400 5,080.00





Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 517 25,699 314,682.89 493 27,904 346,211.99 09/10/2024 4 201 2,532.60 1 1 12.70 09/11/2024 4 111 1,408.59 2 117 1,497.60 09/12/2024 5 191 2,416.15 4 35 448.00 09/13/2024 4 245 3,057.60 2 61 771.65 09/16/2024 4 127 1,587.50 1 1 12.50 09/17/2024 5 434 5,372.92 1 1 12.55 09/18/2024 2 101 1,232.20 8 168 2,101.68 09/19/2024 7 338 4,221.62 6 254 3,200.40 09/20/2024 6 303 3,760.23 1 1 12.55 09/23/2024 2 240 3,000.00 - - - 09/24/2024 2 240 2,971.20 1 80 1,004.00 09/25/2024 1 1 12.40 7 166 2,060.06 09/26/2024 1 120 1,488.00 10 570 7,233.30 09/27/2024 5 540 6,690.60 - - - 09/30/2024 1 1 12.20 2 120 1,500.00 10/01/2024 5 460 5,575.20 6 241 2,976.35 10/02/2024 - - - 5 121 1,488.30 10/03/2024 7 221 2,685.15 2 150 1,845.00 10/04/2024 4 490 5,845.70 - - - 10/07/2024 2 240 2,808.00 5 520 6,359.60 10/08/2024 3 120 1,488.00 - - - 10/09/2024 5 259 3,177.93 - - - 10/10/2024 5 125 1,537.50 1 1 12.40 10/11/2024 - - - 3 200 2,460.00 10/14/2024 1 69 841.80 1 150 1,845.00 10/15/2024 3 129 1,580.25 3 351 4,338.36 10/16/2024 5 243 3,001.05 4 22 273.90 10/17/2024 - - - 6 248 3,082.64 10/18/2024 1 1 12.40 3 121 1,506.45 10/21/2024 - - - 1 89 1,103.60 10/22/2024 6 38 466.26 1 1 12.30 10/23/2024 6 178 2,176.94 5 150 1,849.50 10/24/2024 3 40 492.00 3 211 2,616.40 10/25/2024 4 121 1,497.98 13 121 1,505.24 10/28/2024 10 390 4,761.90 4 80 996.00 10/29/2024 10 461 5,582.71 3 271 3,317.04 10/30/2024 4 246 2,937.24 4 121 1,476.20 10/31/2024 13 421 4,963.59 1 1 11.95 11/01/2024 - - - 14 670 7,986.40 11/04/2024 7 510 6,007.80 - - - 11/05/2024 - - - 2 200 2,360.00 11/06/2024 2 300 3,501.00 2 350 4,151.00 11/07/2024 15 834 9,390.84 2 200 2,270.00 11/08/2024 8 410 4,682.20 1 1 11.45 11/11/2024 1 200 2,240.00 2 199 2,278.55 11/12/2024 1 100 1,130.00 2 120 1,380.00 11/13/2024 4 400 4,472.00 5 120 1,368.00 11/14/2024 8 250 2,745.00 - - - 11/15/2024 1 1 10.85 2 121 1,331.00 11/18/2024 4 300 3,210.00 3 200 2,240.00





Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 517 25,699 314,682.89 493 27,904 346,211.99 11/19/2024 4 250 2,740.00 1 191 2,139.20 11/20/2024 6 151 1,656.47 4 160 1,777.60 11/21/2024 13 370 4,040.40 - - - 11/22/2024 3 100 1,070.00 1 1 10.90 11/25/2024 5 204 2,203.20 5 299 3,250.13 11/26/2024 4 187 2,012.12 6 391 4,308.82 11/27/2024 7 316 3,412.80 4 151 1,661.00 11/28/2024 10 301 3,274.88 1 1 10.95 11/29/2024 4 151 1,641.37 5 251 2,750.96 12/02/2024 2 100 1,070.00 1 150 1,650.00 12/03/2024 4 50 545.00 1 66 726.00 12/04/2024 4 142 1,547.80 3 150 1,635.00 12/05/2024 4 152 1,661.36 8 294 3,239.88 12/06/2024 5 149 1,624.10 6 251 2,761.00 12/09/2024 - - - 21 2,250 25,492.50 12/10/2024 7 330 3,795.00 3 500 5,850.00 12/11/2024 4 101 1,171.60 14 891 10,469.25 12/12/2024 - - - 19 2,150 27,434.00 12/13/2024 2 120 1,596.00 3 270 3,688.20 12/16/2024 7 480 6,350.40 - - - 12/17/2024 1 50 670.00 5 293 3,955.50 12/18/2024 8 370 4,954.30 7 327 4,463.55 12/19/2024 3 100 1,320.00 1 200 2,680.00 12/20/2024 14 950 12,511.50 3 155 2,092.50 12/23/2024 6 370 4,736.00 1 200 2,620.00 12/24/2024 2 100 1,270.00 - - - 12/27/2024 1 120 1,512.00 3 300 3,816.00 12/30/2024 1 120 1,500.00 1 99 1,272.15 12/31/2024 1 120 1,500.00 3 51 655.35

Attachment