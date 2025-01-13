PRESS RELEASE



January 13th, 2025

RCI BANQUE: NOTICE OF OPTIONAL REDEMPTION OF THE TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES “€ 850,000,000 Fixed Rate Resettable Subordinated Bonds issued on 18 November 2019”

RCI Banque S.A. announces that it will exercise on 18 February 2025 the call option to early redeem in whole the Tier 2 Subordinated Notes, Fixed Rate Resettable Subordinated Bonds issued on 18 November 2019 with ISIN Code FR0013459765 and an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 850,000,000 (the “Bonds”).

The above is in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the Prospectus dated 13 November 2019 (Redemption at the Option of the Issuer to call the Bonds on the Reset Date pursuant to Condition 5.2).

The Issuer has obtained the permission of the Relevant Authority to redeem the Bonds in accordance with the Applicable Banking Regulations.

All the outstanding Notes will be redeemed at par together with accrued interest to (but excluding) the Reset Date (18 February 2025).

About Mobilize Financial Services

Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations nearly 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and also for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries.

With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed more than 1,2 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2023 and sold 3,9 million services. At the end of June 2024, average earning assets stood at 54,9 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 553 million euros.

Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of June 2024, net deposits amounted to 29,4 billion euros, or 50 % of the company's net assets.

