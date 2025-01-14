UXUY Becomes the World’s Largest Telegram Wallet, Introducing AI Agent to Empower Social Trading

Singapore, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the global surge in AI adoption and the rapid evolution of the crypto industry, UXUY is leveraging AI Agents to reshape the future of social trading. Recently, UXUY announced the introduction of AI Agent technology, further empowering its Social Trading platform and paving the way for the next generation of decentralized multi-chain trading.



The World’s Largest Telegram Crypto Wallet

UXUY has emerged as the world’s largest Telegram-based wallet, fueled by its innovative Social Trading model and explosive growth. According to data from Cryptorank.io, UXUY’s Telegram wallet (@UXUYbot) now boasts over 7.8 million monthly active users, with more than 1.4 million users actively participating in Social Trading.

By combining Telegram’s robust social network with cutting-edge AI Agent technology, UXUY delivers a groundbreaking on-chain trading experience for users worldwide.





AI Agent Empowering Social Trading

An AI Agent is an artificial intelligence-driven autonomous entity capable of completing tasks based on user needs or specific objectives. It accomplishes this by analyzing its environment, processing information, making decisions, and taking actions. The functionality of AI Agents is typically rooted in technologies like data analytics, machine learning, and natural language processing.



In blockchain and decentralized scenarios, AI Agents play a key role by leveraging smart contracts and blockchain technology to assist users in efficiently executing on-chain transactions, managing assets, and analyzing information.



UXUY seamlessly integrates social interaction mechanisms into Telegram crypto groups, Bots, and its app, enabling users to issue trading commands with a single click and complete lightning-fast on-chain transactions. Furthermore, AI Agents make on-chain trading more engaging by analyzing historically profitable trading patterns and market dynamics in real time, incorporating suggestions from decentralized communities, and executing on-chain operations. This separation of decision-making from transaction execution significantly enhances trading efficiency and accuracy.



Compared to traditional on-chain trading, AI Agents help users seize opportunities in the crypto market, avoid irrational decisions, and greatly reduce the likelihood of human error:



Decentralized Social Decision-Making UXUY Social Trading incorporates a decentralized social interaction mechanism, allowing community members to provide trading suggestions to the AI Agent and participate in collective decision-making. Whenever a community member's suggestion helps the AI Agent generate profits, the contributor earns increased trust scores and rewards. This system not only fosters user engagement but also enriches trading decisions with greater diversity and depth, enabling every user to share in the collective trading intelligence of the community.

UXUY Social Trading incorporates a decentralized social interaction mechanism, allowing community members to provide trading suggestions to the AI Agent and participate in collective decision-making. Whenever a community member's suggestion helps the AI Agent generate profits, the contributor earns increased trust scores and rewards. This system not only fosters user engagement but also enriches trading decisions with greater diversity and depth, enabling every user to share in the collective trading intelligence of the community. Separation of Decision-Making and Execution for Enhanced Security and Efficiency UXUY Social Trading separates the decision-making and execution processes. Decisions are evaluated through a combination of decentralized community input, AI Agent strategies, and market conditions, with the final decision relayed back to users. Execution, on the other hand, is handled by an automated system to ensure transactions are both fast and precise. This design guarantees the efficient operation of on-chain transactions while maintaining a high level of security.

UXUY Social Trading separates the decision-making and execution processes. Decisions are evaluated through a combination of decentralized community input, AI Agent strategies, and market conditions, with the final decision relayed back to users. Execution, on the other hand, is handled by an automated system to ensure transactions are both fast and precise. This design guarantees the efficient operation of on-chain transactions while maintaining a high level of security. Transparent Trust Mechanism Every action within UXUY Social Trading, from decision-making to execution, is transparent and traceable. Users can review the rationale behind each trading decision and the execution process, providing an elevated sense of security and trust for all participants.



Kevin, the founder of UXUY, stated: "By introducing AI Agents, we not only provide users with smarter trading decision support but also enhance the precision and diversity of trades through social interaction mechanisms. Social trading is no longer just about executing transactions—it’s becoming a richer, more interactive social experience."



UXUY’s Next Steps

Invested and incubated by Binance Labs, UXUY has already achieved comprehensive support for dozens of blockchain networks, including Bitcoin Lightning Network, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and Base, bringing global crypto assets to Telegram’s 900 million users. UXUY has also launched the $UP (UXUY Point) incentive program to encourage more users to continuously explore on-chain trading.



Looking ahead, UXUY will continue driving the development of Telegram-based Social Trading, leveraging AI Agents to achieve a seamless integration of social interaction and trading. The platform aims to create more diverse, secure, and convenient trading scenarios. Users will no longer be limited to a single transactional process but will benefit from AI Agent support and decentralized community input during on-chain trades. Additionally, they will have opportunities to share experiences with skilled traders, enhancing their trading success rates.



"Through AI Agents, we aim to transform social trading from a simple execution process into a collaborative, multi-participant decision-making experience," UXUY stated.



Looking to the future, UXUY is confident that “AI Agent-driven social trading will continue to improve, offering users more personalized and precise trading services. We are committed to advancing the blockchain ecosystem towards greater intelligence and socialization, building the next-generation Social Trading platform.”



About UXUY

UXUY is a next-gen multi-chain trading platform invested and incubated by Binance Labs, now boasting over 10 million active users.



Leveraging its multi-chain advantages, UXUY has developed a highly efficient AI Agent and established a Social Trading model based on social networks. Users can invite friends via on-chain red envelopes, engage in on-chain transactions, complete platform tasks, and participate in on-chain interactions.

