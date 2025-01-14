OTC Drugs, Medical Devices and Diagnostics Market Analysis and Key Player Shares to 2029, Featuring Haleon Group of Co., Kenvue, Sanofi, and Bayer Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC Drugs, Medical Devices and Diagnostics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The OTC Drugs, Medical Devices and Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 251.7 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 359.7 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.40%.







Report Scope



This report provides detailed information and estimates through 2029 and market shares for key market players. It details the market size of OTC drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics based on products and applications. Based on product, OTC drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics are categorized into OTC drugs (pharmaceutical drugs and vitamin and mineral supplements) and OTC devices and diagnostics (monitoring devices, therapeutic devices, and diagnostic devices and kits). Based on application, the report is segmented into respiratory disorders, orthopedic diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, ENT disorders, skin disorders, sleep disorders, and other disorders.



The report includes:

36 data tables and 69 additional tables

An up-to-date overview of the global markets for OTC drugs, medical devices and diagnostics

Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region

Discussion of how the rise in the number of diseases are creating a constant need for OTC drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics for disease management

A look at the key market drivers and restraints that will shape the market for OTC drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics over the next five years (2024-2029)

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices in the industry

Review of patents issued for OTC drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics

Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Haleon Group of Co., Kenvue, Sanofi, and Bayer AG

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $251.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $359.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Introduction

Types of OTC Products

Pharmaceutical OTC Drugs

Vitamin and Mineral Supplements

OTC Medical Devices and Diagnostics

Advantages and Disadvantages of OTC Drugs, Medical Devices, and Diagnostics

Cost Savings Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers: High

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate

Potential of New Entrants to the Market: Moderate

Competition in the Industry: High

Threat of Substitutes: Moderate to High

Regulatory Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Expanding Geriatric Populations

Increasing Health Awareness

Growing Online Sales Channels and Telehealth Platforms

Market Restraints

Presence of Alternative Methods

Market Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Market Challenges

Misuse and Interactions of OTC Drugs and Medical Devices

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Advanced Drug Delivery

Advanced Wearable Sensors

Artificial Intelligence

Clinical Trials Analysis

Clinical Trials Analysis by Type of Study

Clinical Trials Analysis, by Status

Clinical Trials Analysis, by Phase

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Product

OTC Drugs

Pharmaceutical Drugs

Vitamin and Mineral Supplements

OTC Devices and Diagnostics

Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Diagnostic Devices and Kits

Market Breakdown by Application

Respiratory Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Orthopedic Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Skin Disorders

Obesity

ENT Disorders

Sleep Disorders

Other Disorders

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Market Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in OTC Drug, Medical Device, and Diagnostics: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in OTC Drug, Medical Device, and Diagnostics: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues

OTC Drug, Medical Device, and Diagnostics ESG Performance Analysis

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

Companies profiled in this OTC Drugs, Medical Devices and Diagnostics Market report:

Abbott

Bayer AG

DSM-Firmenich

Haleon Group of Co.

Kenvue

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo

Nestle

Procter & Gamble

Sanofi

