Flow Battery Industry Eyes $1.18 Billion Valuation by 2030: Growing Demand for Backup Power Solutions for Data Center Applications Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Battery Market by Battery Type, Material, Storage, Use Cases and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flow battery market is valued at USD 0.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.18 billion by 2030; it is expected to register a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period.

Renewable energy storage is a key use of flow batteries. Many nations, including the US, India, China, and Japan, are revising their energy policies to incorporate a significant portion of renewable energy, such as wind and solar. Government support and resulting profits are driving increased investment in renewable energy. Renewable sources are now preferred for expanding and modernizing power systems worldwide. Initiatives like net zero emissions, carbon neutrality, and sustainable transportation are attracting investments in renewable energy generation.







Zinc bromine expected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period



Zinc-bromine flow batteries are perfect for energy storage in view of the multiple benefits. Their circulating electrolyte simplifies thermal control and the distribution of reactants throughout the cell. Also, they have wellsuit to specific energy and efficiency energy and can store and transform energy. These batteries are also made of cheap and easily available and those recyclable components are manufactured by means of standard practice. It can run under ambient temperature and have the benefits in the system configuration. Also they possesses satisfactory power density and could charge quickly and can endure deep discharge without getting ailing. Zinc-bromine flow batteries are already on the market so zinc-bromine flow batteries for energy storage solutions are feasible.



North America likely to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period

The North American flow battery market has been thoroughly researched in regions, including the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is one of the major contributors to the regional market growth. The regional market growth is owed to the significant presence of industry participants, such as ESS Tech, Inc. (US), ESS Tech, Inc. (US), Primus Power (US), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) are expected to create growth opportunities in the coming years. The companies majorly focus on strategic partnerships, product launches, and continuous developments to increase their product portfolio and fulfill the requirements of various applications.

Research Coverage



The report segments the flow battery market and forecasts its size by battery type, storage, material, ownership, application, and region. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Supply chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the flow battery ecosystem.

The flow battery market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Invinity Energy Systems (UK), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), VRB Energy (Canada), Enerox GmbH (Austria), Elestor (The Netherlands), ESS Tech, Inc. (US), Largo Inc. (Canada), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Primus Power (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the flow battery market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Awareness About Benefits of Flow Batteries Over Traditional Batteries Increasing Investments in Renewable Energy Projects Surging Use of Flow Batteries in Utility and Smart Grid Applications Increasing Deployment of Telecom Towers

Restraints Need for Substantial Upfront Capital Investments Standardization Challenges Associated with Flow Batteries

Opportunities Growing Demand for Backup Power Solutions for Data Center Applications Rising Use of Flow Battery-Integrated Residential Energy Storage Solutions Increasing Focus on Power Grid Modernization Rising Demand for Advanced Battery Technologies

Challenges Availability of Alternative Battery Technologies



Case Study Analysis

Redflow Provides Optus Telecommunications with Flow Batteries to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Veriv and Redflow Provide Vodafone New Zealand Ltd. with Flow Battery-Integrated HESS to Ensure Constant Off-Grid Power

Invinity Energy Systems Deploys Flow Battery System in Oxford to Enable Load Shifting for EV Charging

Other Insights Covered

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Investment and Funding Scenario

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Key Conferences and Events, 2025

Regulatory Landscape

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Flow Battery Market

Companies Profiled in the Report

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Invinity Energy Systems

Enerox GmbH

VRB Energy

ESS Tech, Inc.

RKP Dalian Rongke Energy Storage Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Elestor BV

Largo Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Primus Power Solutions

Stryten Energy

ViZn Energy Systems

EverFlow

H2, Inc.

KemiWatt

nanoFlowcell Management AG

StorEn Technologies

VFlowTech Pte Ltd.

VisBlue A/S

Volterion GmbH & Co. KG

VoltStorage

VanEvo GmbH

Flux XII

Otoro Energy, Inc.

Sinergy Flow Srl

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/710n6b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment