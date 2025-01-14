EnviroGold Global Engages Canadian Investor Relations Firm Investor Cubed (I³)

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited ("EnviroGold" or the "Company"), (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetize valuable metals contained in mine waste and tailings, reduce environmental liabilities, and improve social and environmental outcomes, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement dated January 13, 2025 (the “IR Agreement”), with Investor Cubed Inc. (“Investor Cubed”) to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.

The IR Agreement is for a term of 12 months, but may be terminated by either party after an initial three-month period by providing 30 days written notice on or before the three month plus one day period ends. The terms of the IR Agreement provide for cash compensation of $12,500 per month. In addition, Investor Cubed has been granted stock options to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share, for a period of five years from grant. The options will vest quarterly in equal tranches and will be governed by the provisions of the Company’s stock option plan.

Neil Simon, CEO of Investor Cubed, stated, “Investor Cubed is excited to begin working with EnviroGold, a company we believe is well-positioned to unlock significant value from the vast tailing deposits worldwide, thanks to years of technological development. With an experienced management team, EnviroGold is poised to deliver strong results for its shareholders.”

David Cam, CEO of the Company, stated, “We are very excited to have signed with Investor Cubed. With over 20 years of experience, Neil and his team have built an extensive network of retail advisors and institutional investors specializing in small-cap markets. We believe this is the perfect time to enhance our presence and expand our reach within the Canadian investment community.”

Investor Cubed and its principals are at arm’s length to the Company, and do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in EnviroGold or its securities, or any right to acquire such an interest, except as otherwise stated in this news release. Investor Cubed has headquarters in Toronto, Canada and can be reached at: 647-258-3310 or nsimon@investor3.ca.

CONTACTS: EnviroGold Global Investor Cubed David Cam, CEO Neil Simon, CEO 281-851-7743 647-258-3310 ir@envirogoldglobal.com nsimon@investor3.ca

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold’s proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and critical metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology license fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focussed on shareholder value.

About Investor Cubed.

Investor Cubed provides specialized services to small cap & mid cap private & public companies. With over 20 years experience Investor Cubed has built relationships with Canada’s top advisors, dealers, institutions and investors. As a trusted partner to our clients, our objective is to help take them to the next level of development and recognition in the capital markets. We provide multiple services including Investor relations, financial consulting, dealer intros, research, going public assistance and access to capital. Through accomplishing this, we help create value for our clients’ shareholders. For more information go to www.investor3.ca. Investor Cubed can trace its success to our core values: Integrity + Insight + Intelligence = I3

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, earnings guidance, economic guidance, operational guidance and future capital spending amounts. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Investor Cubeds’ ability to engage, heighten market and brand awareness to broaden the Company's reach within the Canadian investment community, and the Company’s ability to accelerate the world’s transition to a circular resource economy. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing industry; continued approval of the Company’s activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued development of clean technology and mining waste reprocessing technology; and the continued growth of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the Company’s inability to accelerate the world’s transition to a circular resource economy, the risks associated with assessing metallurgical recovery rates from mine tailings and waste and related volumetric assessments, the risks associated with the mining and mining waste recycling industry in general; increased competition in the clean technology and waste reprocessing market; the potential unviability of the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing market; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to clean technology and mining waste reprocessing; risks associated with a potential collapse in the value of clean technology and waste reprocessing; and risks relating to the Company’s potential inability to expand its reprocessing pipeline.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.