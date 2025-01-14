Numerator and Kantar Worldpanel Combine to Form New Global Consumer Data Company

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the North American market research space, is combining with Kantar’s Worldpanel division to form a new global consumer data company. Numerator provides proprietary first-party consumer data and advanced technology in the US and Canada. Worldpanel is the gold standard of consumer data in 49 countries outside North America. The majority of the top 100 global FMCG manufacturers and retailers already utilize Numerator and/or Worldpanel for consumer behavior data.

The new company will provide verified first-party consumer data representing almost five billion consumers globally. As companies prioritize first-party data to meet privacy and data sovereignty requirements, Numerator remains committed to delivering industry-leading privacy standards to uphold consumer trust.

Eric Belcher, currently CEO of Numerator, will lead the new combined organization which will operate globally under the name Numerator.

“Brands, retailers, economists, and Wall Street analysts rely on permissioned, differentiated data to stay ahead of consumer trends. Numerator and Worldpanel capture over one million global shopping trips daily, and we use patented methodology to process them,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “Our ownership of this data ensures that it is complete and unrestricted, meeting the growing demand for domain-specific data to fuel AI models.”

Numerator and Worldpanel data are widely used in consumer and shopper insights, while marketers leverage the data for audience creation and ad measurement. With its increasing use in predictive analytics, the new company’s data can inform AI models that forecast trends, identify opportunities, and power personalized experiences at scale.

The new company will be headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with 5,800 employees worldwide. Guillaume Bacuvier, current CEO of Worldpanel, will continue his successful leadership of the International business outside of North America, reporting to Eric Belcher.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide.

About Worldpanel:

Worldpanel decodes shopper behaviour to shape brand futures. Worldpanel provides currency-grade consumer data representing 5 billion consumers in 49 countries, offering brands a multi-dimensional view of how people think, how they shop and how they consume, so they can set bold strategies and drive sustainable business impact. Worldpanel has 3,800 employees worldwide.

The new company's organization will be set up in compliance with local regulations.