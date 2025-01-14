zSpace Introduces the Imagine Learning Solution: A Headset-Free AR/VR Laptop Tailored for Elementary Education

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leader in augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) education, is excited to unveil the zSpace Imagine Learning Solution—an innovative, headset-free AR/VR laptop system designed specifically for elementary learners. This all-in-one solution demonstrates zSpace's ongoing commitment to transforming education by offering an engaging and immersive platform that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge hardware, educational software, and hands-on lessons, making learning a dynamic experience for young students.

"With the launch of the Imagine Learning Solution, zSpace is thrilled to extend our immersive learning experiences to elementary learners for the first time," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO at zSpace. "Our commitment to fostering curiosity, engagement, and real-world connections in education continues with this groundbreaking solution, providing young students with an unparalleled learning experience that sparks creativity and a love for learning."

For more than eight years, zSpace has pioneered immersive learning in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and CTE (Career and Technical Education). Now, with the launch of the Imagine Learning Solution, zSpace is expanding its influence to elementary education, offering both classroom learning pods and school-wide labs. The key components of this solution include:

zSpace Imagine AR/VR Laptops

These advanced AR/VR laptops are built with safety and comfort in mind for young learners, providing an immersive, interactive experience without the need for headsets or 3D glasses. The devices feature zView technology, allowing for collaborative group work and presentations. All laptops come with a 3-year warranty.

Software

The Imagine Learning Solution features a collection of engaging applications that cover essential subjects such as math, science, language arts, and more, in addition to activities for career exploration. Each app is thoughtfully designed to align with elementary-level learning standards and enhances students’ grasp of core concepts.

Curriculum-Aligned Lessons and Activities

With a library of lessons and activities tailored to elementary curriculum standards, zSpace maximizes the potential of AR/VR to make learning both interactive and exciting for young students.

Professional Learning for Educators

To help teachers integrate this powerful tool into their classrooms, zSpace offers on-site and virtual professional development. This includes comprehensive training and ongoing support to ensure educators are fully equipped to deliver immersive learning experiences.

Retha Woolfolk, Ph.D., former principal of M.A. Jones Elementary School in Atlanta, GA, shared her experience: "Integrating the original zSpace learning devices into the STEM program and innovation lab at M.A. Jones Elementary School provided students with the opportunity to engage in the engineer-design process by developing solutions in a virtual space before building them. Specifically, our students solved a local insect issue by researching and building prototypes of bat houses virtually (on zSpace) before actually building and installing the bat houses at our local community garden," shared Retha Woolfolk, Ph.D., former principal at M.A. Jones Elementary School. "Having a solution that is built specifically for elementary learners with applications supporting content standards at the elementary level will provide elementary schools with an expanded opportunity to innovate in ways that may not have been possible before."

The zSpace Imagine Learning Solution has the potential to set a new standard in elementary education by combining state-of-the-art AR/VR technology with a well-rounded, pedagogy-driven approach. To learn more about the Imagine Learning Solution, visit zSpace.com or join us at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) in Orlando, FL, January 14-17, 2025, at zSpace Booth 588.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and zSpace, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

For more information, visit www.zspace.com or follow @zSpace on social media.