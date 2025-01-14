Next-Gen Farmers Shine at Ag Excellence Conference with Over 280 Industry Leaders in Attendance

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Agricultural Excellence Conference, held in Abbotsford, British Columbia, from November 19-21, brought together close to 300 thought-leaders and industry innovators, including farmers and aspiring farmers to address current challenges and new opportunities to shape the future of agriculture.

The Conference was co-hosted by Farm Management Canada, the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association and the BC Agriculture Council.

The Conference fostered dynamic discussions, collaborative learning, and actionable solutions to drive agricultural excellence across Canada. Attendees included agricultural leaders, policymakers, agribusiness professionals, and aspiring farmers and students eager to bring fresh perspectives to the industry. The Conference served as a platform for bridging the gap between seasoned and emerging industry leaders.

Key Highlights:

Diverse Learning: Through farm tours, keynote presentations and concurrent sessions on farm business management, benchmarking performance, health and safety, technology, and policy needs and priorities, participants enjoyed a choose-your-own-adventure format to create their own learning path.

National Resource Showcase: Through this speed-learning event, participants moved from table to table to learn about the skills development programs and management tools available across Canada from industry groups including non-profits, private companies, government, and academia.

Farm Tours: Participants visited innovative farm operations in the Fraser Valley, showcasing best practices in farm management, health and safety, agri-tech, and waste management.

BC Young Farmers’ Farm Fest: Young farmers participated in this dedicated learning event to discuss challenges and opportunities relating to access to capital, access to land, sustainable practices, and waste reduction.

Welcome Reception and BC Marketplace: Welcoming us to the Sumas First Nation was Elder Beatrice Silver and her nephew Chris Jimmie. Participants explored 20 local vendors in the first ever AgEx Marketplace.

Wilson Loree Award: The Conference celebrated the outstanding contributions of Erica Nitchie to the agricultural sector, recognizing her work in supporting Indigenous communities.

Conference-goers came away from AgEx equipped with practical information, tools, and actionable strategies to enhance productivity and cultivate their resilience by enhancing their farm management and health and safety practices. The Agricultural Excellence Conference underscored the critical role of collaboration in addressing the complex challenges facing the agricultural industry. With the insights and connections gained, attendees are poised to implement transformative changes within their farms, businesses, and communities.

On behalf of Farm Management Canada, the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association and the BC Agriculture Council, we’d like to thank all our loyal sponsors, partners, as well as the engaging attendees, for another successful year.

Looking Ahead

Plans are already underway for the 2025 Conference, which promises to build on this year’s successes.

The 2025 Agricultural Excellence Conference will take place in Winnipeg, Manitoba. To stay up to date regarding #AgEx2025, join our mailing list at https://fmc-gac.com/sign-up/#mailing-list. If you’d like to be a part of AgEx 2025, please reach out to Nick Oakley at Sponsorship@fmc-gac.com.

Quotes:

“The Ag Excellence Conference is more than just an event; it’s a movement to empower our agricultural community with the tools and connections needed to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.” Denise Robertson, Conference Manager.

“AgEx is one of the only places where people can gather to talk about the business of farming without a production focus. Farmers of all ages call talk directly with some of Canada's most influential and respected advisors and thought leaders.” 2024 participant.

“If you are a new or young farmer this is a great way to get started and help guide you with all the different support and is a great refresher for seasoned farmers for the same reason. Sometimes getting so busy and tied up in your farm you don’t take the time to take care of your self, and this is a great way to take advantage of the tools that are available to farmers.” 2024 participant.

About the Agricultural Excellence Conference (AgEx):

The Agricultural Excellence Conference is an annual event dedicated to driving innovation, collaboration, and leadership in the farming sector. It serves as a hub for sharing ideas, fostering partnerships, and empowering agricultural professionals to achieve excellence.

About Farm Management Canada (FMC-GAC):

Farm Management Canada is a national organization dedicated to fostering excellence and innovation in Canadian agriculture through farm business management research and education. FMC-GAC is funded in part by the Government of Canada under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal, provincial and territorial initiative.

About the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA):

The Canadian Agricultural Safety Association is a national, non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and safety of farmers, their families and agricultural workers. CASA is funded in part by the Government of Canada under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal, provincial and territorial initiative.

About the BC Agriculture Council (BCAC):

The BC Agriculture Council advocates for the interests of B.C. farm and ranch families. By working collaboratively with our members, partner industry associations and private sector agri-food businesses, we ensure the sustainable growth and competitiveness of B.C. agriculture.

For Conference inquiries, please contact:

Denise Robertson

Conference Manager

Denise.Robertson@fmc-gac.com