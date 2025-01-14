Scotlynn Recognized as One of Best Companies Group’s America’s Best Workplaces for 2025

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scotlynn, a leading name in North American logistics and transportation, is proud to announce its recognition as one of Best Companies Group’s America’s Best Workplaces for 2025. This prestigious award highlights companies across the United States that excel in fostering exceptional workplace cultures as rated by their own employees.

Best Companies Group assessed nominees based on workplace policies, practices, demographics, and employee feedback. Scotlynn’s inclusion in this select group underscores its commitment to building an environment where team members thrive both personally and professionally.

Celebrating Our Team

“At Scotlynn, our employees are the heart of everything we do. This award is a reflection of their dedication, passion, and the vibrant, supportive culture we’ve cultivated together,” said Scott Biddle, President and CEO. “Our team’s talent and drive truly makes Scotlynn the best place to work.”

Ryan Carter, President of Scotlynn, echoed these sentiments: “We’re proud to offer a workplace that champions confidence, integrity, dedication, and resourcefulness, and we’re excited to continue building on this foundation as we grow our teams in 2025.”

Focused on Growth and Excellence

Scotlynn’s core values—honesty, integrity, communication, teamwork, and dedication—are the pillars of its success. These values empower employees to think critically, embrace change, and rise to challenges with creativity and adaptability. Looking ahead, Scotlynn is actively expanding its teams and investing in growth across its U.S. operations, with a particular focus on the Southeast region. This recognition as one of America’s Best Workplaces reinforces Scotlynn’s reputation as an employer of choice for those seeking a dynamic and rewarding career.

Join Our Award-Winning Team

Scotlynn is always looking for passionate individuals to join its journey of excellence. Whether you’re seeking a role in logistics, transportation, or a supporting field, Scotlynn offers opportunities to grow, innovate, and be part of a team that’s shaping the future of the industry.

About Scotlynn

Scotlynn is a premier transportation, logistics, and produce provider specializing in Managed Transportation Services (MTS) and comprehensive logistics solutions. With a focus on operational excellence, client-focused strategies, and creating an exceptional workplace, Scotlynn has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses across North America.

For career opportunities or to learn more about Scotlynn, visit www.scotlynn.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e3f6656-3b08-4c82-a716-2464bd4c51a6