IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast featuring Shane Speirs, CEO of Adageis

During the interview, Speirs provided an introduction to Adageis’ business model.

“Healthcare is a complicated place, and navigating the system is extremely difficult for patients,” Speirs explained. “On the healthcare delivery side, it's also tough. Classically, there have been different reimbursement methods for healthcare services in the United States, but many agree the future is value-based care.”

“What Adageis does is provide a simple solution to healthcare organizations — ranging from large, multi-state, multi-specialty healthcare groups to independent practices across the country. We offer a solution that meets everyone's needs, helping providers and organizations drive revenue by delivering high-quality care, which everyone can align with… Much of the value in value-based care comes from providing proper documentation to patients and being proactive with screenings. We provide an easy solution for practices to indicate the metrics needed for patients, to provide high-quality care while maximizing incentive dollars.”

“One of the major challenges in the marketplace is the sheer complexity — there are over 100 insurance companies with more than 1,000 plans in the Phoenix area alone. Each has different measures and unique documentation requirements… Adageis has a solution that integrates with nearly 100 electronic health record systems, overlaying existing platforms to provide easy-to-read measures tailored to each patient’s insurance.”

About Adageis

Adageis is a healthcare technology innovator focused on addressing inefficiencies in care delivery through AI and machine learning. Its solutions empower healthcare providers and healthcare organizations to enhance patient outcomes, streamline operations, and drive increased revenue through meeting the demands of value-based care. By integrating advanced technologies with minimal disruption, Adageis remains a leader in driving meaningful change across the healthcare sector.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Adageis.com

