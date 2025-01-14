Sezzle Unveils Money IQ: An Interactive Rewards Program Promoting Financial Education

Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, the leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution, is excited to announce the launch of a custom-built platform designed to educate and reward users. Powered by Zogo, the leader in financial wellness programming, this innovative feature delivers an interactive curriculum tailored for Sezzle's users.

Introducing Money IQ, a fully integrated feature within the Sezzle app, designed to support the financial well-being of Sezzle users. The program offers bite-sized modules covering a range of essential financial topics. Developed under The National Standards for Personal Finance Education, the curriculum features measurable learning goals and outcomes to empower users with practical financial knowledge.

Sezzle users who complete Money IQ’s interactive learning modules earn experience points (XP), which can be redeemed for Sezzle Spend—a tangible reward for building financial knowledge. This initiative ties directly to findings from a November 2024 Sezzle survey, where only 37% of respondents reported feeling confident and in control of their finances. Money IQ reflects Sezzle’s commitment to continually enhancing its product suite to meet user needs and support their financial confidence.

“We are committed to helping our users build a solid foundation for their financial futures,” said Charlie Youakim, CEO and co-founder of Sezzle. “By integrating educational modules into our platform, we empower users to make better financial decisions, which can lead to increased confidence in managing their spending responsibly.”

Key Features of Sezzle’s Financial Education Initiative:

"At Zogo, our mission is to empower individuals to take control of their financial futures through education and engagement. Partnering with Sezzle aligns perfectly with our vision to make financial literacy more accessible and impactful,” said Chuck Long, GM of Zogo. “Together, we’re excited to offer innovative tools that enable users to build confidence and make informed financial decisions in a rapidly evolving world."

By integrating Zogo’s financial wellness programming directly into its platform, Sezzle addresses a significant gap in financial literacy. According to a recent FICO survey, 28% of Gen Z adults reported lacking financial literacy, the highest percentage of any generation, underscoring the urgent need for accessible educational tools. Money IQ supports users in building stronger financial habits and reinforces Sezzle’s commitment to delivering tools that empower responsible spending and financial wellness.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle[1] is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services—connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

About Zogo

Zogo is a technology company that enables access to financial literacy for all through gamified, short-form content. Its award-winning platform offers bite-sized modules and tangible incentives to make financial literacy and education accessible, fun, and rewarding. The company partners with over 200 institutional partners across the U.S. to help educate, engage, and empower the next generation of financial decision-makers regardless of their background and experience. The platform has garnered over 1.6M users since its creation in 2018.

[1] Pay in 4 and Pay in 2 loans are originated by WebBank except loans in Iowa and Puerto Rico.

